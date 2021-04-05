2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Revealed! Big Power, Big Luxury—Just Plain Big

General Motors completes one of the stranger resurrections of a seemingly dead name on record with the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV that will bookend the 2022 GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck in the GMC lineup.

With this new SUV, GM is coming full circle on its Hummer revival—it is the body style most people associate with the Hummer name. Of course, they also associate Hummer with its military Humvee origins and the AM General civilian models that started with the Hummer in 1992. GM bought the brand name in 1999 and created a family of gas-guzzling behemoths topped by the massive Hummer H1 and expanded to include the smaller H2 and H3. But Hummers went from status symbols to environmental pariahs and, in the wake of bankruptcy, GM discontinued the brand in 2010.

Under CEO Mary Barra, GM is betting its future on electric vehicles and the automaker has often felt it was shouting its grandiose plans into the wind. Then news broke that GM's first full-size electric pickup would revive the Hummer name and be sold under the GMC brand. Ears perked up. People started talking about GM's plans.

The GMC Hummer electric pickup truck will go on sale first—it will hit dealerships later this year—because electric pickups are all the rage right now with Rivian beginning production in June of the 2021 Rivian R1T electric pickup and Ford preparing to offer an electric F-150 in 2022. The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV won't be on sale until the first quarter of 2023, but it will likely outsell the electric pickup in the long run, Hummer EV chief engineer Al Oppenheiser says.

2021 GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1

Like the pickup, the first Hummer EV SUVs off the line are a limited run of special editions, appropriately called Edition 1. The run is not unlimited, but GM is not sharing what the ceiling is. Edition 1 is a top trim, fully loaded, pricey, and only available in one color at launch. In the case of the pickup it is white with black paint above the beltline. For the SUV, the launch color is Moonshot Green Matte, with the black upper that will become a Hummer design signature. Subsequent trim levels will offer a full color palette. The crystal light across the front end says "Hummer" and there are "H" graphics liberally sprinkled around the vehicle, including the design of the taillights.

The somewhat exclusive 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 starts at $105,595 for the on-road edition with 22-inch premium wheels, floor liners, assist steps, and special badging.

Adding the Extreme Off-Road package boosts the price by $5,000. The 18-inch wheels come with 35-inch tires, but you can order massive 37s from the dealer. The SUV is bolstered with underbody armor, rock sliders, a front eLocker and virtual rear lockers, as well as heavy-duty half shafts. Underbody cameras grab a view of the trail even when the windshield is full of sky as you clamber up a steep hill. While the Off-Road package doesn't include more power, the extra weight and rolling resistance of the beefier tires reduces the driving range to 280 miles. Of note, the off-road equipment in this package is standard equipment on the Edition 1 pickup, which helps explain why the special edition of the truck starts at $112,595.

Price and Trim Walk For the 2024 GMC Hummer SUV

Buyers who want the full power of the three electric motors but at less cost can wait for the trim level in the spring of 2023 with a starting price of $99,995. The price tag drops by $10,000 for the two-motor, 625-hp GMC Hummer EV2X, also due in spring 2023.

The longest wait is for the base two-motor Hummer EV2, which won't arrive until the spring of 2024—same timeframe as the base Hummer EV2 pickup—and the price drops another $10,000 to $79,995. Range falls to 250 miles on a single charge with the EV2 but the power is the same as the 2X. And the base SUV uses 400-volt fast charging while the rest of the lineup uses 800 volts. Upgrading to 800-volt capability is an option.

Where is the Charge Port on the Hummer EV?

Engineers figure most big pickup and SUV owners back into parking spots, so the charge port is on the rear quarter panel on the driver's side to make it easier to reach the cord at public charging stations. A bi-directional charger allows power to flow in or out which means it can be used to power accessories or to charge another electric vehicle.

There is no mistaking the kinship between the Hummer pickup and SUV. Both were designed to catch eyeballs in city driving and silently conquer off-road trails. The SUV that made former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger feel more manly now taps into the former California Governor's efforts to reduce emissions and help save the planet. He can return to his love of the brand guilt-free.

Similarities Between Hummer Pickup and SUV

The SUV and pickup are the same from the C-pillar forward, sharing the same five-passenger layout and the ability to remove the Sky Panels of the Infinity Roof and drop the rear glass to create a convertible. Behind the main cabin, consumers have the choice of a truck bed or enclosed cargo room. Cargo space is more than 81 cubic feet in the back with the second-row seats folded down, about 36 cu. ft. with the seats up.

They both have an adaptive air suspension, four-wheel steering, and four-wheel drive with torque-vectoring on the rear axle of three-motor variants. The Hummers feature CrabWalk and Extract Mode to get out of trouble on the trail and can launch with ferocity in Watts to Freedom mode on a stretch of pavement. The Hummers both offer one-pedal driving (by backing off the accelerator pedal, the vehicles will slow to a stop using the electric motors' resistance) and the driver can use the steering wheel paddle to increase the force of the regenerative braking system.

Hummer SUV is Smaller, With Less Power and Range

There are a few key differences. Because the SUV is a bit smaller—the 126.7-inch wheelbase is 8.9 inches shorter than the truck's—there is less room for the battery pack. Four fewer modules mean less range on a single charge. The SUV, using GM's Ultium electric vehicle platform and battery system, can run an estimated 300 miles while the pickup can go 350 miles. The figures refer to the top trims with three electric motors (two power the rear axle, the third sends it up front). The base Hummer EV2, with only two motors and the removal of four more modules in the battery packhas a range of 250 miles.

There is also a difference in output. The pickup claims more than 1,000 horsepower and hurtles itself from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds. The SUV's smaller battery pack operates at slightly lower voltage, which drops output to 830 hp and thus the sprint to 60 mph lengthens to 3.5 seconds. The 625-hp Hummer EV2X and EV2 models stretch the zero-to-60-mph time to 4.0 seconds.

Torque is a trickier one to explain. GM lists peak torque output at 11,500 lb-ft, Oppenheiser says that figure is conservative, and it is closer to 12,500 lb-ft, but MotorTrend Technical Editor Frank Markus throws both those figures out the window because they measure torque at the wheels, an uncommon methodology. Our math puts the Hummer's twist at closer to 1,045 lb at the motors—but that figure holds for both truck and SUV.

Hummer Capability

The Hummer is a big vehicle, but designers have given it proportions to make it more maneuverable and the SUV's shorter wheelbase and overall length help with breakover and departure angles of 34.4 and 45.6 degrees with the spare tire, respectively (up from 32.2 and 33.7 for the pickup) as offered in the video above. Like the pickup, the SUV has approximately 13 inches of suspension travel front and rear.

The adaptive air suspension makes it possible to add Extract mode that lifts the suspension height by about six inches so the SUV can clear boulders and other hazards. The Hummer EV boasts a vertical wall climb of more than 18 inches and can ford up to 32 inches of water.

Four-wheel steering (standard on all but the base model) gives the Hummer a 35.4-foot turning circle, equal to that of the compact Chevrolet Bolt EV. It also allows the front and rear wheels to turn in unison up to 10 degrees at low speeds, a maneuver known as the CrabWalk. GM engineered it to help Hummer drivers scuttle out of tight and tricky parts of the trail. They are also looking into urban applications for parking or getting around a garbage truck.

Plenty of Modes and a "WTF" Experience

In addition to Extract mode, there is also Terrain, Tour, Off-Road, and Tow-Haul settings. The Adrenaline sub-mode, otherwise known as launch control, includes the theatrical Watts to Freedom (WTF) experience. It primes the driver and passengers for takeoff as the suspension lowers and the powertrain and battery pack are prepared. The seats vibrate and the screens are overtaken by special graphics. Once the signal is given that the truck is armed and ready, the driver loads the accelerator pedal, dumps the brake pedal, and ... blast off!

The Hummer SUV will also be equipped with GM's enhanced Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system that can make lane changes and manage speed and steering inputs on pre-mapped freeways.

On the back of the SUV is a full-size spare tire with cameras in the tire mount; removing the tire boosts the Hummer's departure angle to 49.0 degrees. The power-opening swing gate is hinged on the right so the driver, in a tight spot, can walk along the assist steps or rock crawlers and open the gate to access the back without having to walk all the way around the vehicle in a narrow trail. The gate opening is a full 48 inches wide to get a piece of plywood in there easily.

The four removable roof panels fit in the front trunk (frunk!) in a set of standard vinyl storage bags. The frunk also has a power hood and you can set the maximum height to avoid hitting the ceiling of a garage.

Inside the Cabin of the Hummer

Edition 1 comes with a dark interior known as Lunar Shadow to thematically match the matte green exterior. The faux leather on the seats and steering wheel are deliberate to promote sustainability and avoid the use of animal hides.

There are large screens: 12.3-in digital gauge cluster and an even bigger 13.4-inch dash-mounted touchscreen infotainment display with three partitions of customizable information. The navigation system helps drivers locate charging stations and can get them to the trail, through the trails, and back home again seamlessly.

Designers did not want any fake buttons or blanks on the center stack. Instead of buttons that say "aux," tiny screens allow owners to identify the function of each button by choosing labels from a library of fun icons like "sasquatch." (Oh, and more than 200 Hummer EV accessories will be available at launch.)

Hummer Easter Eggs Aplenty

Additionally, a number of space-themed Easter eggs dot the Hummer EV Edition 1's cabin. The floor of the cargo area is grained to look like a topographical map of the surface of the moon in the Sea of Tranquility area where Neil Armstrong touched down. The design is also etched into the speaker grilles along with a boot print signifying Neil Armstrong's first step on the moon's surface. The UX experience also has a lunar theme. All are a nod to the fact the Hummer EV was deemed a "moonshot" project given the short development time of the vehicle—half the usual time of a typical GM product.

Another Easter egg: there is a thumbs up where the assist steps attach to the rocker panel. If you see this as a "thumbs down," it means your Hummer is upside-down.

Detroit-Built at Factory Zero

The Hummers will all be built at GM's retooled Detroit-Hamtramck plant. Renamed Factory Zero, it is GM's first plant dedicated to making only electric vehicles.