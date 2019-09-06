2023 Alfa Romeo 8C Rendered + More Alfa Future Cars

Alfa Romeo’s been worryingly quiet as of late. We haven’t had a new production debut from the Italian brand since the Stelvio SUV in 2016, but we’ve heard plenty of rumors regarding the future. For one, the Tonale concept, which previews a sub-Stelvio crossover, is all but inevitable for production. But we’re more focused on rumors of a forthcoming GTV coupe and the return of the range-topping 8C super-GT. The former is said to be an all-wheel-drive coupe based on the existing Giulia platform, packing 600 horsepower from a hybridized twin-turbo V-6, at least according to a slide from Alfa’s presentation on its five-year plan.

We’re big fans of the current Giulia Quadrifoglio, and a hard-charging two-door would suit the platform well, especially if the reports of torque vectoring and 50/50 weight distribution are true. Slated for a 2022 release, the GTV would duke it out with the future BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 S.

In the same five-year plan, Alfa revealed that an 8C (below) was in the works. The 8C from early this century was a pretty, limited-production mishmash of Maserati, Ferrari, and Alfa Romeo parts that was even better to look at and listen to than to actually drive (even if it did drive fairly well). The 2022 8C will be mid-engine, likely built around a carbon-fiber monocoque like the smaller 4C’s. About 700 horsepower is said to come from a hybridized twin-turbo V-8, presumably plucked from Maserati or Ferrari’s fleet, and sent to all four wheels as in the aforementioned GTV. Originally scheduled to be launched in 2022, the word is it’s been pushed back by a year or so.

Read More

2022 Corvette Z06: Renderings + Rumors

Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Rendered!

This Is the Perfect Spec for the Ferrari 488 Pista

For those who can’t afford to drop six figures or need a bit more space, the as-yet-unrevealed 2021 Tonale crossover should scratch the Alfa itch. Expect it to be a scaled-down Stelvio in terms of styling, packing the same 2.0-liter turbo-four and eight-speed automatic transmission. Prices will undercut the Stelvio, as well, likely starting somewhere in the mid-$30,000 range. Front-wheel drive and electrification are possibilities, considering the Tonale’s market and price point. Look for a debut sometime later this year or early 2020.

On Sale: Mid-2020 (est)

Base Price: $35,000 (est)