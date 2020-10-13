Volkswagen today pulled back the curtain fully on the all-new 2022 VW Taos, a prototype of which we drove recently. The 2022 Taos is the third compact SUV to join VW's growing lineup of crossover SUVs, including the new ID.4. Arriving in dealerships during summer 2021 and aimed at a younger customer base, the 2022 VW Taos enters the most dominant U.S. vehicle segment, a market expected to grow to nearly 30 percent of passenger cars sold here by 2030. Other than final specs, by now everyone just wants to know the 2022 VW Taos's price, and while Volkswagen predictably won't announce the exact sticker until closer to the model's release, the company indicated the Taos will be priced "very competitively" against other contenders in the segment. We expect the 2022 VW Taos's price to start at about $23,000.

In terms of the 2022 VW Taos's core specs, it's a bit smaller than today's VW Tiguan, and it is powered by a new 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The 2022 Taos will be available in three trim levels: S, SE, and SEL. The engine is paired to either a conventional eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive, or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

2022 Volkswagen Taos: Exterior Design and Details

The fifth member of the Volkswagen SUV tribe, the Taos incorporates Tiguan and Atlas characteristics in a smaller package. On the outside, it features an aggressive front end with large air curtains and a multifaceted bumper, which are highlighted by an illuminated line that intersects with the VW emblem on the grille. Squared-off wheel arches, prominent horizontal lines, and a dagger-like "Taos" badge on the front fenders collectively create a strong profile. One other interesting detail is the Taos model name placed at the bottom center of the rear liftgate.

At launch, there will be four optional wheel designs and a total of eight exterior colors to choose from, while 17-inch wheels come standard. The top-of-the-line 2022 VW Taos SEL equipped with AWD gets 19-inch wheels. Speaking of the exterior, it is also worth noting LED headlights with VW's adaptive front-lighting system (AFS) are standard on top trims.

2022 Volkswagen Taos: Dimensional Specs and Interior Space

In terms of size, the 2022 VW Taos is 175.8 inches long, 72.5 inches wide, and 64.4 inches tall, with a 105.9-inch wheelbase. Generously accommodating up to five passengers, interior volume provides 99.5-cubic-feet of passenger space, 28.1 for cargo storage; the latter spec increases to 66.3 with the second-row seats folded flat. Front passengers have 40.1 inches of legroom, and folks riding in the rear seat get a reasonable 37.9 inches.

2022 Volkswagen Taos: Comfort, Convenience, and Safety

VW's IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology package is available on all three 2022 Taos trim levels, and it includes emergency assist, a lane-keeping system, an active blind-spot monitor, forward-collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. Other available safety features are park-distance control, high-beam control light assist, and the adaptive front-lighting system.

For buyers seeking a little sunshine, a panoramic sunroof is available in the Taos SE and SEL. Among the standard equipment are a configurable digital instrument cluster, automatic headlights, Car-Net 2.0 with WiFi capability, LED headlights and taillights, and push-button start. Equipment add-ons include remote start, heated side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, a heated leatherette steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, an eight-way power driver's seat, and heated and ventilated front seats.

The MIB3 infotainment system (from the mid-trim level) features an 8.0-inch touchscreen with voice control and wireless app connect, a three-month trial of SiriusXM satellite radio, and available navigation. Two-tone upholstery is standard in either the base cloth or optional leatherette, and premium 2022 VW Taos models can be had in the French Roast/black color combination. The VW Taos SE and SEL add a BeatsAudio eight-speaker premium sound system and 10-color ambient lighting. If the 2022 VW Taos's price is indeed right, we expect to see strong sales out of the gate.

