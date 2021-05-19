The next-gen Toyota Tundra is nearly here, so naturally, the slow-drip reveal of its basic appearance and details has begun. Toyota is kicking off the run-up to the new full-size truck's debut with a full-frontal look at the Tundra's front end. It's about time: The current Tundra has been on sale in much the same form since 2008.

Yes, the image (and accompanying video, below) is smokey, and yes, the truck is backlit like it's testifying against organized crime—if there were any sound attached, we bet it'd have that voice-garbler robotically altering the Toyota's engine sound. Even so, one thing's for sure: The 2022 Tundra will have a lot of interesting front-end lighting. As we predicted, based on spy photos and artists' renderings, the new truck adopts small, L-shaped headlights and what appears to be a huge, gaping grille.

There are lights everywhere, from a trio of Ford-F-150-Raptor-style amber marker lights at the leading edge of the hood to corner markers on the fenders to a pair of slim LED fog lamps down low. There is even a huge LED strip glowing from what appears to be the center of the grille opening. This being a teaser, it's unknown whether that central lamp is really just backlighting for a "TOYOTA" badge or if it's an off-road-style light bar.

