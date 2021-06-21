The first photos of the 2022 Toyota Tundra have surfaced online. The first batch was allegedly leaked from a virtual reveal for dealers, however, Toyota later revealed an official image of the truck on Twitter.

From what we can see, the 2022 Tundra adopts a much more athletic persona, with the TRD Pro version's aggressive nose stuffed with LED lights. The styling lines up with the darkened teaser image Toyota released last month that depicted the front end with its lights ablaze. Also, our earlier rendering of the new truck seems rather close, if we do say so ourselves.

The real surprises come at the rear—our first peek at the Tundra's rump reveals interesting tri-bar taillights and, on this TRD Pro, another set of amber marker lights atop the tailgate to match those on the front grille. There are plenty of chunky plastic body armor elements all over the truck, too.

So far there are no photos of the truck's interior, nor of any Tundra models beneath the off-road-focused TRD Pro trim pictured here. (In today's Tundra lineup, the TRD Pro sits near the top of the heap and includes upgraded shocks, a suspension lift, and special styling elements.) The new Tundra will be formally revealed to the world—not just screengrab-itchy dealers—later this year.