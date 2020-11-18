The current Toyota 86 is ancient in automotive years. Despite a smattering of updates, the 86 has remained largely the same since it arrived for the 2013 model year as the Scion FR-S. With the recent debut of its mechanical twin, the 2022 Subaru BRZ, we have a better idea of what to expect from the Toyota sports coupe as it prepares to enter its second generation and likely adds the GR initials to its name. The most exciting thing to expect from the 2022 Toyota GR 86? More power.

2022 Toyota GR 86: Engine and Transmission Options

Toyota hasn't announced specs for the new GR 86. But we're pretty confident it will continue to share its engine and transmission options with the BRZ.

That means we can expect a new 2.4-liter flat-four engine under the hood. The mill should pump out 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, which is an increase of 23 hp and 28 lb-ft over the most potent 2020 Toyota 86. The outgoing 86 relied on a 2.0-liter flat-four to make 205 hp and 156 lb-ft of torque when equipped with a manual transmission. Models with the automatic were detuned to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. The 2022 Toyota GR 86 should continue to offer the choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Toyota GR 86: Suspension Updates

The new Toyota GR 86 should continue to share its chassis with the BRZ. This should translate to the GR 86 gaining more rigidity for even better control. While we can once again expect some small suspension tuning differences between the BRZ and GR 86, we're almost certain these two models will ultimately drive pretty similarly.

2022 Toyota GR 86: Exterior and Interior Style

The current 86 features an understated yet sporty design befitting of an entry-level sports coupe. Although the styling will certainly evolve, it will continue with a less-is-more theme so as not to outshine the Supra. The front and rear fascias will likely gain cues from the current Toyota design language. Expect upgrades to the interior as well. The new BRZ features an updated center console design, a 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all of which should carry over to the 86.

2022 Toyota GR 86: Prices and Release Date

Prices are anyone's guess at this point, but we have a few ideas of what they might look like. Traditionally, the 86 has carried a lower starting price than the BRZ, so it's likely this will continue. Since the new BRZ adds a lower-trim to its lineup, it's possible the GR 86 will do so as well. Such a model will probably start a thousand dollars or so less than the cheapest BRZ. For reference, the 2020 Toyota 86 starts at $28,055, while the 2020 BRZ is priced at $29,745. The 2022 Toyota GR 86 should arrive sometime next year.