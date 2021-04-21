2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Gets Price That Isn't Out There

The 2022 Subaru Outback Wildnerness promises to go where only the courageous dare to explore. Aimed at outdoor enthusiasts wanting more out of their wagon, the Outback Wilderness, a trim above Onyx XT, and positioned just below the Limited XT and Touring XT, is set to arrive this spring. It is the most rugged and capable Outback to date.

In Wilderness trim, America's favorite all-wheel-drive crossover will have a starting price of $38,120 and a whole bunch of sweet new gear. For starters, the Wilderness has a ground clearance of 9.5 inches thanks to a 0.8-inch suspension lift. Further improving stability, it also gets tuned shocks and springs, which do not compromise ride quality on regular roads. Additional standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels in wrapped Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires, a front skid plate, a full-size spare, and a fixed roof rack with a 700-pound capacity.

The Wilderness adds a new grille along with front and rear bumpers. Other noticeable changes consist of more pronounced wheel arch claddings, matte black trim, a black decal on the hood, and Anodized Copper trim throughout. New are also six-LED fog lights exclusive to the Wilderness model.

Inside, the rugged theme continues with Anodized Copper applied to the seats, door panels, center console, and dashboard. The Outback Wilderness features an 11.6-inch infotainment system, and Subaru is only offering one optional package, that among other items, adds navigation and a sunroof.

A 2.4-liter turbocharged H-4 engine producing 260 hp and 277 lb-ft comes standard on the Wilderness, and it pairs to continuously variable transmission. The CVT now has a final-drive ratio of 4.44:1 instead of 4.11:1 in the lower grade models. For those looking to spruce up their factory-ready Outback Wilderness a bit more, there are plenty of accessories that get the job done.