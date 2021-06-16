The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Is a Wingless Wonder

It's Touring time! For the 2022 model year, the popular wingless Touring trim returns for the 992 GT3, bringing with it a knapsack of subtle aesthetic changes over the standard be-winged GT3. More importantly, this also stokes the digital flames of Porsche-centric Facebook groups and forums wherein Touring fans argue as to why their spoiler-free variants are vastly superior to their gauche, peacocking normie GT3 siblings.

Don't worry, kids, we love you both equally, with and without a little junk on the trunk. We also love the new 992 GT3 Touring; some of us here at MotorTrend think the standard 992 GT3's hanging swan neck rear spoiler is a bit ungainly, so an unadorned rear decklid is just what Der Doktor ordered. At least in our fantasies, as we're a few hundred-thousand raided couch cushions away from swinging the 992 GT3 Touring's $162,450 price tag.

Did you catch that? Yep, ticking the Touring box is a no-cost option, so deciding between the two variants is a struggle between your heart and soul—not your heart and wallet. It's not a matter of performance, either; the 992 GT3 Touring is mechanically unchanged from its winged brethren—aside from the reduction in rear downforce, of course. Porsche claims Sawzalling the wing did nothing to affect the chassis or powertrain, so the rip-roaring 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six remains, as does its 9,000-rpm redline and 502 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque. While the prior—and first-ever—991.2 GT3 Touring arrived exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, the 992-generation Touring is available with Porsche's PDK eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, with a six-speed manual transmission available as a no-cost option.

Well, at least if you live outside of California. According to Porsche, an outdated noise regulation in the Golden State disqualifies the three-pedal GT3 for legal sale in California. Porsche did assure us the regulation is in the process of being updated, but not before the 2022 model year concludes. Conversely, the automaker also gave no guarantees a manual GT3 would ever make it to California, only that it was keeping a carbon-fiber ear to the ground. If you're a California-based enthusiast, expect to see a whole heap of 992 GT3s with outta-state plates.

Regardless of transmission, all fifty states can take advantage of the 992 GT3 Touring's toned-down aesthetics. With no wing looming over the rear grille, the GT3 Touring's rear decklid was redesigned with fewer fixed aero effects. It also features a small "GT3 Touring" badge, as was present on the prior generation car. Other Touring exclusives include strips of bright anodized aluminum trim that frame the side windows and a color-matched front fascia.

Inside, there's a focus on leather upholstery over the regular GT3's Alcantara surfaces. This is fitted standard, as is an extended black leather package and a Touring-exclusive perforated design on the upper portion of the dash pad. Porsche noticed a fair bit of prior Touring buyers opted for special order interior and exterior colors, so the brand adds additional contrasting upholstery colors to the lower half of the GT3 Touring's interior.