2022 Nissan Qashqai Previews Next-Gen Rogue Sport
Look for this small crossover to hit our shores as the next-gen Rogue Sport.
The Nissan crossover SUV we know as the Rogue Sport goes by the name Qashqai in other markets. Now that Nissan's pulled the wraps off the latest generation of Qashqai, we can say with fair confidence that it almost assuredly previews the upcoming, similarly upgraded 2022 Rogue Sport.
While its name is different, the Qashqai's bodywork will likely carry over almost completely unchanged to the new Rogue Sport, which we anticipate to reach our shores before the end of the year. That's a good thing, too, as the Qashqai was and is a particularly handsome little SUV. Sporting Nissan's latest design language, the 2022 Qashqai is an attractive-looking thing that combines various styling details from a multitude of Nissan products. The Qashqai's kicked window line resembles that of the 2022 Nissan Ariya electric SUV's, while its headlights share a resemblance to those of the 2021 Nissan Armada and 2022 Nissan Pathfinder SUVs.
As before, the Qashqai's dashboard design takes after that of the one-size-up, compact Rogue's. A high-mounted 9.0-inch infotainment screen rests above easy-to-decipher climate controls, while a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 10.8-inch head-up display put pertinent information closer to the driver's line of vision. If the 2021 Rogue's feature content is anything to go by, then we imagine an 8.0-inch touchscreen and analog gauges will come standard on lesser models of the new Qashqai and Rogue Sport. Likewise, Nissan will almost certainly limit the crossover's head-up display to high-end trims of the small SUV.
Even though the Qashqai relies on either a turbocharged 1.3-liter engine with assistance from a 12-volt mild-hybrid system or an electric drivetrain with a small gas engine on board that serves as a generator, the 2022 Rogue Sport will likely forgo these options for a variant of the current model's cheaper and more straightforward 141-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine. We're hopeful Nissan offers the next Rogue Sport with the Rogue's more powerful 181-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder as an option, too. Expect Nissan to share more details about the redesigned Rogue Sport in the coming weeks or months.
