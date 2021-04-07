2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Brings Updated Looks, New Tech

See all 30 photos See all 30 photos

One of the most notable changes to the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is its new steering wheel design. The leather-wrapped multifunction wheel features high-gloss black detailing with silver chrome edging. When equipped with the available Driver Assistance package, which includes adaptive cruise control and lane centering, the Mercedes sedan's tiller uses capacitive sensing technology to detect the presence of the driver's hands (and presumably the driver's attention, as well). As such, the car's Level 2 driver assist system no longer relies on subtle steering movements to determine if the driver is in control of the vehicle.

Tech aside, the CLS-Class benefits from a restyled front end with a sportier fascia that includes a silver chrome splitter and high-gloss black trim. The AMG-line CLS-Class gets distinctive air intakes with vertical bars, whereas the regular CLS-Class features a new star pattern radiator grille. There are two new designs available for the 19-inch wheels. The 20-inch AMG wheels come in either gray or high-gloss black.

The 2022 CLS-Class also welcomes a new hue: Starling Blue Metallic. Other updates consist of two new interior trim finishes and an expanded range of leather upholstery options that now include Neva Gray/Magma Gray and Sienna Brown/Black combinations.

For those seeking something a bit more exclusive, the creative team at Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur in Sindelfingen can transform a standard CLS-Class into a bespoke masterpiece. New lacquer choices include Jupiter Red, Cashmere White Magno, and Emerald Green. Moreover, the available two-tone Nappa leather interior offers five different color combinations to choose from: Classic Red/Black, Saddle Brown/Black, Tartufo Brown/Black, Deep White/Black, and Yacht Blue/Black.