2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Arrives With Updated Insides

When the competition involves Porsche, Audi, and BMW, it is vital to fine-tune the mechanicals, upgrade tech features, and maintain a fresh appearance. Enter the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door, a luxury fastback that drives like an untamed sports car.

See all 40 photos See all 40 photos

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe went on sale in 2019 and rather quickly became a finalist at our 2020 Car of the Year competition. During our rigorous testing, we commended the four-door sports car for its driving dynamics and forward-thinking technology. Nonetheless, the model's many positive attributes could not overcome its punishingly harsh ride quality. Mercedes took notice and updated the suspension with new hardware in 2020.

See all 40 photos See all 40 photos

Now, the three-pointed star is revamping the damping systems of eight-cylinder GT 4-Door's for 2022. A pair of continuously variable pressure-limited valves, located outside the damper, afford more precise adjustments to the damping force for different driving conditions and drive modes. One valve controls the rebound damping, the other controls the compression damping. Both work independently of each other and react to changing road surfaces rapidly. This technology reportedly delivers increased ride comfort and sportier driving dynamics.

Additionally, a suspension control unit analyzes data from the wheel path sensors and the car's accelerator to adjust the damping force at each wheel in a matter of milliseconds to better suit the driving situation. By widening the gap between minimum and maximum damping force characteristics, AMG's development engineers claim to have significantly increased the scope of sportiness and comfort, providing greater flexibility in map design.

See all 40 photos See all 40 photos

A new Manufaktur Exclusive Edition for the GT53 4-Door adds the V-8 GT 4-Door's exterior styling package to the six-cylinder sedan. The kit also adds high-gloss chrome exterior bits, as well as 21-inch wheels painted silver with a high-gloss finish.

Meanwhile, a new Night package adds dark chrome vertical slats to the grille and blacks out the AMG badge, Mercedes three-pointed star, and model designation, including the lettering on the fenders. Customers can now combine the AMG appearance package with the Carbon Fiber package. There are three newly added exterior paint colors for the AMG GT 4-Door lineup: Spectral Blue Metallic, Spectral Blue Magno, and Cashmere White Magno, the latter two of which feature a matte finish. A broader choice of wheels includes optional 21-inch forged wheels. Additionally, buyers can, upon request, order red-painted calipers for six-cylinder GT 4-Doors.

See all 40 photos See all 40 photos

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT43 and GT53 4-Doors further differentiate themselves from their 2021 counterparts courtesy of a new steering wheel design. The steering wheel has a sensor mat that detects if the driver has their hands on or off the wheel. If the sensor detects that the driver's hands are not on the wheel for a certain amount of time, then a warning kicks on. Should the driver not respond to the warning and place their hands back on the wheel, the emergency brake assist will activate.

Other highlights of the new steering include haptic sensing in place of hard buttons, as well as reworked drive mode controls. For precise shifting, the paddle shifters are both repositioned and slightly bigger.

Inside, Mercedes expands the model's upholstery options, while also adding an available anthracite trim that includes open-pore wood on the dashboard, door panels, and center console. The wood is further complemented by a silver surround. Mercedes also fits the 2022 GT53 with a three-across rear seat, as opposed to the previous two-position setup. As such, the big hatch is now capable of seating five individuals—as opposed to four—within its cabin.

Motivating both the 2022 GT43 and GT53 4-Doors is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with a mild-hybrid system. The former pumps out 362-hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, while the latter model features the likes of an electric supercharger to produce a beefy 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, as is a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Alas, Mercedes is keeping mum on power figures for V-8 2022 GT 4-Doors.