Slim Trim: Maserati's Sedans and SUV Get Mild Updates for 2022

Maserati is glamming up its lineup for the 2022 model year by introducing three new trims: GT, Modena, and Trofeo. Complementing innovation, performance, and design, the new trims will be available on the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans, as well as the Levante SUV.

Let's start with the base GT trim level. So-equipped Ghibli and Quattroporte models get 19-inch wheels, while the Levante GT comes fitted with 20-inch wheels. GT models also receive special interior treatments. The Ghibli features what the brand calls "Dark Mirror" trim, whereas the Quattroporte sports "Radica" wood. Meanwhile, the Levante GT includes piano black bits. All GT models come to our shores with a 345-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 engine underhood. Although this engine was previously offered in the Ghibli and Levante, it now finds a home under the hood of the entry-level Quattroporte for 2022.

See all 9 photos See all 9 photos

The Modena trim toes the line between elegance and performance. What it means for American-market Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante Modena models is the GT's twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 is tuned to pump out 424 hp in Modena models. Those seeking more thrilling high-speed runs down an open desert road in their Levante can upgrade to the available Modena S, which trades the six-pot for a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-8 with 550 hp.

On the exterior, Modena models feature trim-specific bumpers with piano black inserts, as well as a set of 20-inch wheels. Inside, the Levante and Quattroporte interiors feature piano black trim. The Ghibli, meanwhile, nets the brand's Dark Mirror decor.

See all 9 photos See all 9 photos

Spring for the top-of-the-line Trofeo trim and you're Maser gets the likes of carbon-fiber exterior bits and head-turning red brake calipers. The Levante Trofeo rides on 22-inch wheels, while the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo come fitted with 21-inch wheels. More importantly, this trio of Tropheo-trimmed Maseratis each relies on a 580-hp twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-8 for motivation. Sport seats and full-grain "Pieno Fiore" natural leather upholstery complement the might of the Trofeo's powertrain.