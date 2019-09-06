2022 Lamborghini Aventador Replacement: Renderings + Rumors

It’s kind of strange to refer to the current Lamborghini Aventador as a “new” car, considering the big V-12 beast felt a bit old and outdated when it first hit Rodeo Drive back in 2012. Not that we’re complaining about the continued existence of a mid-engine V-12 supercar (even as Lamborghini is fighting for the engine’s very existence). It’s just that when Lambo’s smaller and less expensive Huracán feels much, much more agile and advanced than the halo car that costs the better part of half a million bucks, it’s left us wanting something more. We got our first taste of what a reworked Aventador could be with the 2017 Aventador S (shown below) and its much-needed rear-wheel steering, but it retained the same clunky single-clutch gearbox, antiquated ergonomics, and wacky seating position.

Thankfully, the long-gestating successor is shaping up to be as cutting-edge and modern as we’d hoped the Aventador would be almost a decade ago. If what we’ve heard is to be believed, there’s a little bit for everyone, including purists and futurists alike, particularly regarding the powertrain. Remember the Terzo Millennio from late 2017? That all-electric hypercar concept was a good look into the future of the Raging Bull, especially under the skin. The concept used supercapacitors to store energy in place of traditional batteries, an advanced tech that made its first appearance supporting the stop-start system in the original Aventador.

You can expect to see supercapacitors used heavily in future hybrid applications for big Lambos. More specifically, the first hybrid Lamborghini hypercar, the Sián, just broke cover. Much like the Reventón, Veneno, and Centenario, this hypercar is an exclusive, limited-production project meant to celebrate the brand and preview the future.

The next series-production big Lambo comes later, pulling hybrid tech and styling from the Sián and slotting onto an entirely different platform. Lambo assures us the naturally aspirated V-12 is safe, thanks entirely to electrification. Expect a dual-clutch transmission, torque vectoring, rear-wheel steering, all-wheel drive, and most important, acres and acres of carbon fiber.

Weight is always one of the biggest challenges for the big Lambos thanks in no small part to the hulking 12-cylinder sitting amidships, and adding electrification to the mix doesn’t help. In an effort to keep the mass as low as possible, carbon fiber—particularly Lamborghini’s signature forged carbon—will make up the majority of structural and body components. Because you likely won’t be able to drive one away for less than $500,000, it wouldn’t be surprising to see other exotic materials like titanium and maybe technologies like Gorilla Glass coming into play. Lambo’s trick ALA active aero system should make an early appearance, as well, with more aggressive aero arriving with inevitable SuperVeloce variants, limited editions, and track-day specials.

At this point, any specifications are pure speculation, but power should be at or beyond the 800-hp mark. However, Ferrari’s recently revealed SF90 with 938 horsepower might have reset Lamborghini’s benchmarks for a production car, so the next big V-12 Lamborghini might push past the 1,000-hp barrier right out of the gate.

Interested? You’re going to have to wait a while longer and work with your accountant to free up some liquidity. Lamborghini hinted at one final Aventador special edition as a send-off, so 2020 is likely out of the question. Realistically, don’t look for the order books to open for the next Aventador before 2021.

On Sale: Mid-2021 (est)

Base Price: $500,000 (est)