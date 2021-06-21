2022 Kia Telluride Arrives With a New Badge and More Amenities

Remember how a few weeks ago the 2022 Kia K5 got some minor updates and adopted the company's new logo? Well, the Kia Telluride is getting a similar update for 2022, with said new logo and a few nice feature additions.

For one, that new corporate logo adorns a slightly redesigned grille—however, it is still framed with two winged garnish bars and features a bold mesh-like pattern. "TELLURIDE" is still spelled out above the grille on the leading edge of the hood. The sharp Nightfall Edition, with blacked-out trim and so forth, returns for 2022 and joins other Nightfall Edition models in the lineup, like the smaller 2022 Seltos. There are no powertrain changes; the sole engine offering remains the 3.8-liter V-6 good for 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque.

The 2021 Kia Telluride started with the LX trim, at $33,415. For 2022, the price of said LX base trim goes up to $34,015—a $600 jump. For that extra scratch, 2022 Telluride buyers will get a few worthwhile standard amenities. LX and S trims get a larger 10.3-inch navigation display, fully automatic temperature control, and highway driving assist. For all trims, Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve is available.

2022 Kia Telluride Pricing

Telluride LX: $34,015 (add $2,000 for AWD)

Telluride S: $36,515 (add $2,000 for AWD)

Telluride EX: $39,015 (add $2,000 for AWD)

Telluride SX: $43,915 (add $2,000 for AWD)