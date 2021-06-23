It's been time to throw some respect the Kia Soul's way for a while now. Though it was first marketed as a hamster-toting, mini-hatchback, it's grown into one of the most usable, easy-to-live-with subcompact SUVs on the market right now. We'd even go so far as to call it fun to drive, and it's among our top-rated small crossovers. For 2022, the already strong Soul is getting a few small yet notable upgrades.

2022 Kia Soul Trim Level Adjustments

The base trim LX model loses its manual transmission (it was the only version without a standard automatic), but the entry-level Soul gains a new technology package that swaps out steel wheels with new alloys and brings with it active safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, and forward collision avoidance, among others. LX models also get a slightly larger eight-inch infotainment display in 2022, up one inch from the unit in last year's models.

Further up the Soul ladder, S, X-Line, and GT-Line models all get a much larger 10.25-inch display as standard. They also now come with dual automatic climate control, push-button start, a wireless smartphone charger, and two USB ports. All Souls, regardless of trim, will wear Kia's recently redesigned badge.

See all 34 photos See all 34 photos

Souls also get a price bump for 2022. The LX models start at $20,365. That looks like a large jump when you realize the 2021 LX was priced from $18,765. However, Kia making the (formerly optional) $1,500 continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) a standard feature accounts for most of that gain. Mid-level S-trimmed cars now start at $22,665, while both X-Line and GT-Line cars will start at $23,765. The EX and top-of-the-range Turbo 1.6 Souls will cost $24,665 and $28,965.

2022 Kia Soul Pricing