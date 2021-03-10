Kia Teases Its Upcoming EV6 Electric Hatchback

The 2022 Kia EV6 just came out of nowhere to spice up your Tuesday. Kia is previewing the EV6 with a set of peekaboo images and video, and notes that the aggressively styled hatchback will be the brand's first-ever dedicated electric vehicle—i.e., an EV not based on an existing gas- or gasoline-electric hybrid model.

Currently, Kia sells the Niro, a jack-of-all-electrified-trades SUV that is available as a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and a battery-electric vehicle. Even though the platform was designed—like the Hyundai Ioniq—for electrification, we supposed the availability of gas-fed variants excludes the electric SUV from "dedicated EV" status. So, enter the EV6.

So far, information on the EV6 is sparse. We know the dedicated EV part, and we know that Kia plans to release the EV6 soon—in the first quarter of 2021, likely making it a 2022 model-year option.

See all 4 photos See all 4 photos

From what we can make out from the images and video Kia released, the EV6 has a long, low-slung appearance not unlike that of the Jaguar I-Pace. A pugnacious front end with furrowed, pointy headlights brooding beneath rounded fender bulges; a gently arcing roofline; and a wild full-width taillight element that doubles as a sort of duckbill spoiler are a few highlights. The headlights and taillights appear to be highly detailed LED setups, with the rears offering sequenced illumination. While clearly a hatchback, it isn't known whether the EV6 is a slammed SUV or a hatchback-shaped car. Either way, it'll be eye-catching.

New EV Naming Strategy, Who Dis?

Kia also says that the EV6's name offers a hint at the brand's naming scheme for other EVs it plans to introduce. All Kia electrics will be named "EV_" going forward—so, the prefix "EV" plus a number "which corresponds to the car's position in the lineup." Figure on size extremes living at the margins. For a template of how this will work, look no further than Kia's corporate sibling Hyundai, which recently spun off an entire line of Ioniq electric cars from the original Ioniq hatchback.