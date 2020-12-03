At the moment, Jaguar only sells one electric vehicle, the slinky I-Pace. The next XJ sedan is slated to go all-electric and will no doubt arrive sometime early next year. So, besides being the only EV available for now from the British marque, the I-Pace soon will have something else going for it. Despite not having been with us for very long, after first going on sale in 2019, the electric Jag appears to be getting a facelift.

Automobile found a slew of patent images that show renderings of a slightly massaged version of the I-Pace. Even though the changes look minor, they should help bring the I-Pace in line with the newly revised XF sedan and recently refreshed F-Pace SUV in terms of exterior and interior design. The I-Pace's apparent changes include new daytime running lights, which look to be slightly thicker in the patent images than the ones on the current car, as well as revisions to the bottom of the front bumper, which likely has been changed to improve airflow and reduce range-killing aerodynamic drag. Hey, so long as charging stations are not as prevalent as gas stations, EVs will continue to benefit from maximized driving range per charge.

The rear of the I-Pace also gets a fresh-looking bumper, with some outlets that look like fake exhausts—something an EV certainly doesn't need. In profile, the vehicle in the patent images looks identical to the current car, but the wheels are blanked out, as is typical for these sorts of filings. Bank on there being new wheel design options when the facelift is officially unveiled sometime next year.

We don't get a view inside the revised I-Pace, but it would be safe to assume that, as it did with the XF and F-Pace, Jaguar is going to try and improve the use of materials and overall quality of the cabin. A big part of that is the inclusion of Jaguar-Land Rover's new Pivi Pro infotainment system. It promises to be snappier, easier to use, and more functional than the infotainment setup in Jaguars and Land Rover products of old.