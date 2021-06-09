2022 Jaguar I-Pace Gets a Very Subtle Makeover

Jaguar has plans to ditch the internal combustion engine, but right now its only electric vehicle is the I-Pace. And to keep its lone EV competitive, the British brand gives the I-Pace a mild refresh for 2022.

It might not look like much has changed from the outside, and that's because, well, little has. In fact, the only real revision to the I-Pace's exterior comes courtesy of a grille surround that's gone from chrome to a color Jaguar calls "Atlas Grey." There are also some new wheel designs. too. Otherwise, the I-Pace maintains its sleek proportions and low-slung looks.

The interior, too, largely carries over, with the only major change coming in the form of Jaguar's new (and much improved) Pivi Pro infotainment system. We recently had the chance to fiddle with the new infotainment setup in both the updated XF and the refreshed F-Pace, and we can confirm the system is notably better than the one that came before it.

Keeping in line with Jaguar's recent efforts to simplify its lineup in the United States, the I-Pace will be sold in just its top-spec HSE trim for 2022. That said, the price for the HSE has come way down. Previously, the I-Pace HSE started at more than $81,000. For 2022, though, the HSE's starting sum falls to $71,050. Limiting the 2022 I-Pace to HSE guise also means the model comes standard with goodies such as a power-operated tailgate, premium LED headlights, leather seats, and more.

