Jaguar F-Type Goes All in on V-8 Power for 2022
Jaguar pares down the complex F-Type lineup, killing off V-6 and I-4, as part of a broader overhaul.
Want a 2022 Jaguar F-Type? Well, the number of decisions you have to make to put one in your driveway just got a lot shorter. Jaguar's desperate to simplify its lineup, a product of slumping sales and a focus on an electric future. In the meantime, there will be fewer models and fewer variants of such models. Hence, the F-Type's supercharged V-6 (R-Dynamic) and turbo I-4 (P300) engines are dead, leaving the blown V-8 as the sole powerplant—albeit with a twist.
Instead of one V-8 offering, there are now two. The F-Type R continues on with a 575-hp version of the 5.0-liter supercharged V-8, but it's joined by a lower-output and lower-priced variant to form the new base model in the F-Type lineup. This version, dubbed the P450, produces 444 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque, and is capable of dashing from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds regardless of drivetrain option (rear- and all-wheel-drive are available), per Jaguar. Maximum speed is 177 mph.
Mostly unchanged is the revised styling of the 2021 model. The headlights get a mild tweak for P450 duty, there's some unique badging, gloss black exterior elements, and 20-inch "Style 6003" alloy wheels done up in dark gray with "contrast diamond turned" surfaces.
Opt for the R-Dynamic trim and the interior gets an upgrade with 12-way power front seats with memory, an electrically adjustable steering column, an aluminum trimmed center console, and R-Dynamic door trim plates. There are 11 factory paint colors and more than 12 optional SVO finishes to make the P450 a little more special.
There are no significant changes for the formidable F-Type R, which benefitted from its 2021 model year revision with tidier handling and (arguably) better looks, although its less bombastic exhaust tone could be a miss if you loved the pre-revision cars' aural pyrotechnics.
The 2022 F-Type starts at $71,050 and adding all-wheel-drive brings the price to $81,050. The F-Type R rings in at $104,350.
There's no doubt the F-Type is more expensive in absolute terms than it was before—the $8,300 jump between the old P300 and the new P450 is significant. But the P450's appeal significantly improves when you compare it to the old R-Dynamic and its 380-hp supercharged V-6, which was actually more expensive for the 2021 model year at $82,950.
The V-8 is an entertaining, exuberant motor with a lot of charisma, and offering it for less than V-6 money could alter the calculus for consumers cross-shopping the F-Type with similarly priced competitors. Sales of the model have been weak in the last few years, with the 2021 revision not moving the needle in a positive direction. More power and less money, in relative terms? That sounds great to us.