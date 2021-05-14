The Honda Civic is small car royalty, and for its all-new 11th-generation, it's arguably better looking (inside and out) than ever before. We don't quite know what the new 2022 Civic sedan is like to drive yet, but we now have a very good idea of how much it will cost when it finally arrives in dealerships in June. Thanks to what looks like a screengrab from a dealer presentation posted to enthusiast forum Civic11Forum, we have pricing for the entire 2022 Civic sedan lineup. The yet-to-be-revealed Civic Hatchback is not included.

As we know, there will be four Civic sedan trims: LX, Sport, EX, and Touring. The presentation doesn't include destination (we typically report prices with this charge included), but we can assume that, as with the 2021 car's destination fee, the 2022s will require an additional $995 for destination charges.

Civic LX models are the lowest on the totem pole and will start off at $22,695 (again, assuming the destination holds for the 2022 cars). For that money, buyers of the 2022 models get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a digital driver's display, a 7.0-inch infotainment display, and Honda Sensing (with adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist) as standard kit. For reference, the current Civic starts at $22,245, which means the Civic sees only a modest $450 bump in price despite being all new.

Next up is the Civic Sport, which features keyless entry, an eight-speaker sound system, 18-inch alloy wheels, a chromed exhaust, and paddle shifters for the CVT automatic—remember, manuals won't be offered on sedans not badged "Si" for this 11th generation. Civic Sport models will start from $24,095, a negligible $50 more than the current Sport's starting price.

The EX-trimmed Civic starts at $25,695 and gets everything from the aforementioned trims plus different alloy wheels, heated seats, blind-spot monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. Civic EX models also upgrade to the 1.5-liter turbocharged I-4 engine under the hood as opposed to the standard 2.0-liter naturally aspirated unit. The addition of a turbo brings an appreciable bump in power despite the lower displacement, with horsepower rising from 158 hp to 180 and torque jumping from 138 lb-ft to 177.

Top-of-the-line Civics are dubbed Touring models. They feature the upgraded engine along with leather seats, navigation, bigger displays for the driver's display and the infotainment setup, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, wireless charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, and more. Prices for Touring start at $29,295, exactly the same as the current Touring.

