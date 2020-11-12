Honda fans, get your headsets on, pour a big bowl of snacks, and get ready to spam Twitch emotes in the chat—the 11th-gen, 2022 Honda Civic debuts on a Twitch stream on Tuesday, November 17. Of course, Honda released a short teaser of the new car ahead of its unveiling, revealing some flashes of the newest Honda compact and some subtle hints at what the next generation of the perennial sales superstar might look like.

If you're hoping for some insider knowledge of the 2022 Honda Civic, sorry—our keyboards are sealed until the official debut, so for now, let's discuss what we do know and what we can learn from the short clip.

From the looks of things, the 2022 Honda Civic will debut as a traditional four-door sedan—no surprise there. Since Honda canned the Civic coupe before the closure of the current-generation car, we don't expect to see the two-door return for the 11th generation, either, but we do harbor hope for another Civic hatch.

From what we can glean from the fragmented flashes of sheet metal revealed in the video, it looks like Honda is ditching the current Civic's distinctive boomerang-shaped taillights in favor of more traditional square-ish units. In fact, all the bodylines seen in the snippets look more traditional and toned-down compared to the current Civic's Gundam-chic angularity. While we're convinced this orange car is a styling exercise meant to preview the production car, we're fans of the black five-spoke wheels and flashes of aggressive fasciae, and hope those reach the factory floor.

Other than that, your guess is as good as ours. Well, not really, but you'll have to be patient. No word yet on mechanicals and future variants, but expect a mix of small displacement turbocharged engines, and hopefully at least one permutation of the 2022 Civic featuring one of Honda's sweet-shifting manual transmissions.