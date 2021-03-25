2022 GMC Terrain AT4 Looks Ready for the Rough Stuff

Although last year we got a sneak peek of the new GMC Terrain AT4, the coronavirus pandemic forced GM to delay its official launch. But it looks like things have now been ironed out for the brand, as the new 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 officially becomes the last (and latest) model in GMC's lineup to get the off-road-oriented package. Besides the new variant, the Terrain is getting a midcycle update across its four trims—SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali, adding a refreshed look and more technology.

Fulfilling GMC's promise of expanding the AT4 badge across its lineup, the Terrain AT4 has the rugged looks that the rest of the variants lack. But that's about it, as the only hardware it adds is a front steel skid plate. From our preview last year, we also noted knobbier tires, which make sense for an SUV like this. We like the blacked-out details like the wheels and mirror caps, but we'd like to see more off-road components to match the looks.

All Terrains get a wider grille, as well as a redesigned front fascia, headlights, and taillights for a crisper look. Lower trims get 18-inch wheels, while top-spec models come with 19-inch wheels. Like the AT4, the Denali gets a unique grille which adds a bunch of chrome and a more elegant design.

Inside, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board, and Amazon Alexa integration comes with the infotainment system. Denali models get an 8.0-inch driver information display and a new head-up display; the latter is available in the SLT and AT4 trims.

Regardless of the variant, a 170-hp, 203-lb-ft 1.5-liter turbocharged l-4 will propel all Terrains; a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive send power to the front or rear wheels. Like its cousin, the Chevrolet Equinox, the Terrain dropped the 2.0-liter turbo-four engine for the 2021 model, and it doesn't appear to be returning for 2022. We might have to wait a few more months to see if GMC decides to add an optional mill to the lineup, but for now, the 1.5-liter turbo is the sole engine.

GMC Pro Safety, a group of safety technologies, arrives as standard equipment on all 2022 Terrains. Features like automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, following distance indicator, and automatic high beams are part of the package.

