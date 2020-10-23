Rattle and Hum(mer): GM Shows Off Hummer EV Design Proposals
Turns out the 2022 GMC Hummer EV could have looked even sweeter.
If you think the 2022 GMC Hummer EV looks pretty wild as it is, know that the design could have been even more dramatic. General Motors took to social media this week to show off some early sketches that influenced the electric pickup truck's final design.
Just look at those massive tires. This imaginary set of rubber makes the truck look even more formidable, especially with all the extra ground clearance. This is not to say the production model doesn't impress in this area—it comes standard with 35-inch tires and can accommodate rubber as tall as 37 inches. The sketch also reveals a bolder hood design and some seriously aggressive cladding. The back end looks particularly different than the final product in one of these sketches, taking a more rounded shape and adopting a unique set of taillights.
When it comes to the interior, GM stuck to the minimalist theme detailed in the renderings. Instead of lots of buttons and doo-dads, the cabin of the Hummer EV is dominated by large screens. There's a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster in front of the driver, as well as a 13.4-inch touchscreen on the center console.
GM says it sculpted every detail of the Hummer EV by hand before creating digital renderings. The company hinted it would release more details about the design process later.
The Hummer EV still has a long time until it arrives at dealerships. GMC will kick things off in fall 2021 with the release of the Hummer EV Edition 1. These high-end models are already sold out for the time being. The 3X trim will arrive in fall 2022 followed by the 2X trim in spring 2023. The base model won't hit the streets until spring 2024.
