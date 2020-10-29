EL SEGUNDO, California—We just got a chance to get up close and personal with the upcoming 2022 GMC Hummer EV. This wasn't a running prototype (those are just now being built), but it was a close-to-final styling mock-up we got to crawl in, on, and over. We learned a lot about GM's upcoming electric supertruck in the process; here are 15 cool things we found and learned.

1. 2022 GMC Hummer EV: It Looks and Feels Like a Proper Hummer

In person, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is huge—big, tall, and so wide that it requires clearance lights (those three amber lights atop the windshield), just like a big-rig. Back in the day, Hummer-haters complained about the size and bulk of the H1 and H2, because moving them required lots of fuel and produced a lot of pollution. That's part of the reason Hummer is reborn as an electric truck; it's still ridiculously big, but now it produces zero emissions at the tailpipe. Which should make it just a bit harder to hate.

2. 2022 GMC Hummer EV Will Be Sold as ... the 2022 GMC Hummer EV

The Hummer EV is festooned with Hummer badges and H patterns, but you'll also notice a couple of GMC tags, done up in black rather than the brand's traditional red. The Hummer EV will be sold through GMC dealerships, officially as the GMC Hummer EV. We imagine Hummer will become a sub-brand of GMC, much like Denali.

3. 2022 GMC Hummer EV: There Are a Lot of Lunar References

You'll notice a moon theme pervading the Hummer's design (see below about Easter eggs), and you might wonder: what's up with that? After all, the U.S. military sent Hummers to war on Earth, not the moon. General Motors aims to take the 2022 GMC Hummer EV from a clean-sheet of paper to production in just two years, which is a ridiculously short development time—most cars take three to five years. The company likens it to the Moon shot, in which the U.S. went from President Kennedy's pledge to Neil Armstrong's first steps in just nine years. The Moon thing seems a bit outer-space to us, but we're sure it motivates the engineers.

4. You Want Easter eggs? The Hummer EV Has Easter Eggs

There are several Easter eggs to find on the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. Most come in the form of Hs planted in unlikely spots—look at the Hummer EV from the front, notice the fender bulges and the curve of the lower edge of the upper grille. It's an H! Many of the eggs have lunar themes, like the map of the Sea of Tranquility (site of the Apollo 11 landing) on the speaker grilles. Lift the carpet off the driver's footrest and you'll find an imprint of Neil Armstrong's moon boot. And then there's our favorite Easter egg …

5. If You Roll the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, You Get a Thumbs-Down

The center bracket for the step bars has an image of a thumb. GM intends the Hummer EV to be a serious off-roader, and anyone who rolls it over will see that thumb … most likely pointing down.

6. The American Flag Won't Stay

One of the Easter eggs on the Hummer EV prototype is an American flag stamped into the top of the C-pillar, but we're told that's one of the few details that won't make it into the production version.

7. 2022 GMC Hummer EV: It Has More Animations Than Disney

The Hummer EV has some serious processing power for its displays and LEDs. Inside, you'll see animations of the Hummer EV traversing the Moon (though it shifts to color, with a red surface, which looks more like Mars to us.) The LED light band across the nose flashes out a greeting pattern, and has blue LEDs (echoed in the taillights) that indicate charging status when the Hummer EV is plugged in.

8. Despite What It Says on the Side, It's Not a Hybrid

The Hummer EV prototype's front doors have an HEV badge. We know that stands for Hummer EV, but didn't anyone at GM realize that's the common acronym for Hybrid Electric Vehicle? Let's hope they don't come up with a Premium version, which could cause even more confusion: "Yes, I know it says PHEV on the side, but … "

9. The Hummer EV Has T-tops! (Well, Sort of)

The 2022 Hummer EV prototype has four removable glass panels covering the roof, and all four can be removed and stored in the "frunk." And when you take the glass out, you have T-tops, front and rear! Actually, the crossbar that runs fore-and-aft between the two front panes can be removed (as shown in our photo), giving more of a convertible feel, though the crossbar for the rear seats is fixed. We say leave the crossbar in place and get some of that 1970s groove!

10. 2022 GMC Hummer EV: The Rear Window Slides Down

Along with its removable roof, the Hummer EV has a rear power-window that slides down. That'll make the Hummer EV the closest thing to a convertible pickup truck since Chevrolet's whimsical SSR.

11. The Hummer EV Uses the GMC Multi-Pro Tailgate

You know GM's Multi-Pro tailgate, introduced on the 2019 Sierra—you know, the one that transforms into a staircase? Well, since it's officially a GMC truck, the Hummer EV gets it as well. It houses a set of Kicker speakers, which will be great for tailgating. And the MultiPro tailgate isn't the only thing that reminds us of the Sierra: The vertical taillights bear a distinct resemblance to GMC's full-size pickup, and that's not a bad thing at all.

12. 2022 GMC Hummer EV: The Charging Port Is on the Wrong Side

The Hummer EV prototype has one charging port, and it's on the vehicle's left-rear corner. GM often puts the fuel-filler cap on the left, and fueling on the driver's side is definitely a convenience. But we're starting to see more public charging stations installed curbside, and that'll be a problem for Hummer EV drivers—they'll have to drag the charging cable to the other side of the vehicle, potentially scratching the paint. And since the Hummer EV is so wide, the cables may not be long enough. This will be an even bigger problem for the upcoming SUV version of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

13. 2022 GMC Hummer EV: The Side Windows Are Frameless

Open the Hummer EV prototype's doors, and you'll see no frames for the glass. Frameless doors aren't as easy as they look—they require a stiff platform (which we're sure the Hummer EV's stout frame will provide) and exacting manufacturer tolerances. Will anyone care? Tesla enthusiasts might—all of Tesla's cars use frameless windows for their front-hinged doors.

14. 2022 GMC Hummer EV: The "Frunk" Lid Is Power-Operated

One of the coolest things we saw was the front-trunk lid (guess we can't call it a hood!) motoring into its open position. We're not surprised it is electric, as it's one very big piece of material. The prototype mechanism we saw moved somewhat slowly, but the GM representatives told us the real thing will open and close much quicker. Inside is a rectangular compartment, sized for the Hummer EV's glass roof panels, but it looks like it'd be just as good for grimy gear you don't want to leave in the bed where it'll be exposed to covetous eyes.

15. You'll Find Lots of Cool Cues From Other GM Vehicles

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV prototype's clean interior features a take on the inverted-L shifter from the Hummer H2. We also spotted a regen-braking paddle on the steering wheel, just like you'll find in the Chevrolet Bolt EV, and the slide-down rear window reminded us of the late lamented Chevrolet Avalanche (and wouldn't the full-on "midgate" have been cool?). Still, what strikes us most about the 2022 Hummer EV is the lack of similarities to other GM cars … or other cars, period. Hummer's old advertising slogan was "Like Nothing Else." It looks like that'll ring true for the new one, too.