The First Production 2022 GMC Hummer EV Truck Sells for $2.5 Million

Charity auctions for first-off-the-line vehicles have become a thing of late, and given the hammer prices on vehicles like the first 2021 Ford Bronco ($1,075,000) and this latest multi-million-dollar 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 just sold by Barrett-Jackson, it doesn't seem like the trend is ending anytime soon. Nor should it! The headlines generate buzz for deserving charities, and the sales generate proceeds. With at least one million-dollar-plus Bronco and Hummer rolling around, too, maybe you won't feel so bad paying sticker—or even a markup—for your hotly anticipated new truck or SUV.

We hope you don't have to, but we're sure the Hummer's new owner doesn't mind paying well over sticker to benefit Tunnel to Towers, a charity that assists injured veterans and Gold Star families in getting housing. It honors the memorial of a September 11 first responder, Stephen Siller, and 100 percent of the Hummer's auction price goes to the charity. Good on GMC for that.