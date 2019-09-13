2022 Genesis GV70 SUV Rendering + Rumors

When Genesis transitioned from a luxury model under Hyundai to its own luxury marque, just two sedans composed the entire lineup. Now, three sedans exist—G70, G80, and G90, in order of smallest to largest—and Genesis promises two SUV models based on sedan counterparts. The smaller of the two crossovers is the GV70, which we’ve rendered here in an artist’s illustration. It will use the G70’s compact C2 platform and, as a direct competitor to the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, the GV70 will be sporty, slotting into the smaller crossover segment that emphasizes fun-to-drive qualities and stylish good looks as much as it does luxury and technological features. As for engine options, Genesis is rumored to be working on a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four to replace its current 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four, with the current 365-hp 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 likely to continue on as the premium option. Although the smaller engine is available with a manual gearbox for the rear-wheel-drive G70 sedan variant, we expect the GV70 will launch as a 2022 model and only be available with an eight-speed automatic regardless of rear- or all-wheel-drive configuration.

The 2021 Genesis GV80 will be the marque’s first crossover offering, built to provide an alternative luxury midsize sport ute against segment heavyweights BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. We first saw the GV80 Crossover Concept (as seen above) at the 2017 New York auto show in hydrogen fuel-cell form, but when the three-row SUV arrives in showrooms in 2020, we expect to see traditional engines only. That said, it won’t be available with the brand’s current Tau 5.0-liter V-8 engine, which will be phased out soon in the G80 sedan, as well. Going forward, the G80/GV80 will top out with the 365-hp 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6, but it could well be we’ll see a significant evolution of that engine (possibly with increased displacement and/or power) for the GV80’s launch. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive should both be on the GV80’s docket, along with sleek, contemporary, and upscale styling from chief of design Luc Donkerwolke. Whereas the GV70 will focus on delivering a sporty driving experience, the GV80 will offer more comfort and elegance.

When we caught our first glimpse of the Genesis Essentia concept at the 2018 New York auto show, we were cautiously optimistic. Sure, the swoopy coupe was drop-dead sexy, but its concept styling and all-electric powertrain felt a little too good to be true for a fledgling automaker that’s yet to bring a two-door coupe or electric power to market. All that said, Genesis claims the Essentia is viable, and more than that, it could enter production by 2022. Yes, Genesis will probably swap the gullwing doors for traditional units, the interior likely won’t be as minimalistic, and the more dramatic lines on the concept will undoubtedly be toned down for production, but the brand says its carbon-fiber body is production-possible as a low-volume halo car (think Acura NSX). It’s a car that would go a long way in helping define the Genesis image. And if that isn’t enough, a tie-up with Croatian EV supercar company Rimac means the Essentia could end up packing nearly 1,900 electric horsepower.

On Sale: GV70: Mid 2021; GV80: Mid 2020; Essentia: Late 2022 (est)

Base Price: GV70: $40,000 (est); GV80: $55,000 (est); Essentia: $100,000 (est)