2022 Ferrari Purosangue SUV: Renderings + Rumors

We’ve talked about a Ferrari sport ute seemingly forever, and one is still approximately three years away from production in 2022, but Maranello’s first-ever SUV—the manufacturer prefers the acronym FUV, natch—officially has a name: Purosangue (“pureblood” or “thoroughbred” in Italian). It will arrive with a front-mid-engine platform and hybrid drive technology, the latter being something that will proliferate increasingly throughout the marque’s lineup. While an SUV might seem antithetical to Ferrari’s ethos, the good news is that Maranello knows it must—and plans to—deliver the world’s fastest.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is replacing the 488 GTB with the slick 2020 F8 Tributo coupe and Spider; the company brings back its traditional four-taillamp look and adds a louvered engine cover on the coupe. The F8 uses the 488 Pista’s 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 with 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque—increases of 49 hp and 7 lb-ft over the GTB. Weighing 88 pounds less than a standard 488 in fixed-roof form, and along with the extra grunt, it will race from 0 to 60 mph in about 2.8 seconds with a Pista-equaling top speed of 211 mph. We haven’t driven either version just yet but have no doubt it will be nothing less than thrilling. Expect deliveries to begin late this year or in early 2020.

There are also the 812 GTS—a convertible version of the scintillating 812—and the SF90 Stradale. The first examples of the latter land in customers’ hands at the beginning of next year; they should expect to receive a roadgoing BrahMos missile. It’s named in honor of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Scuderia Ferrari race team and is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 making 769 horsepower, with three electric motors adding 217 horses for a total of 986 horsepower and more than 660 lb-ft of torque. That makes it the most powerful Ferrari production car to date. A smaller, lighter eight-speed dual-clutch transmission promises Ferrari’s quickest shifts yet.

The electric motors mean this is the first all-wheel-drive mid-engine Ferrari sports car; it also has electric-only capability for up to 15 miles and at speeds up to 83 mph. The run to 60 mph happens in less than 2.5 seconds, zero to 124 in only 6.7. Thanks to up to 860 pounds of downforce at 155 mph, lap times will be no joke. But if the standard SF90 is too mundane, Ferrari offers a hop-up package right out of the gate in the form of the Assetto Fiorano kit, including Multimatic spool-valve dampers, carbon-fiber door and underbody panels, titanium suspension springs, a titanium exhaust system, and a modified rear wing.

On Sale: Purosangue: 2022; F8 Tributo: Now; SF90 Stradale: Now

Base Price: Purosangue: $250,000 (est); F8 Tributo: $274,280; SF 90 Stradale: $650,000 (est)