DETROIT, Michigan — Cadillac gave a sneak peek at the official XT6 reveal Sunday night of a large electric-powered sport utility vehicle that will follow its latest product assault, in which it plans one new model every six months for the next three years. The sneak peek, which was not of a full concept, but of a computer-generated model on the screen, follows General Motors CEO Mary Barra’s announcement on Wall Street last Friday that Cadillac will once again take the lead as the division to premiere the latest in electrified and autonomous vehicle technology.

The unnamed SUV EV was shown on the screens behind Cadillac chief Steve Carlisle looks to be somewhere between the size of the new three-row XT6 and the Escalade, but with proportions closer to the Escalade’s longitudinal engine lines. It features a new interpretation of the familiar Escala concept-style grille flanked by the marque’s signature vertical daytime running lights. The interior renderings feature a rectangular steering wheel that can fold out of the way for autonomous driving.

The Cadillac EV SUV, which would arrive about the 2022 calendar year, appears to have rear-wheel-drive, longitudinal engine proportions (unlike the 2020 Cadillac XT6, which clearly is front-drive based). Carlisle says the new electric-powered platform which the Cadillac will kick off can easily be packaged for rear-wheel-drive, front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive.