We got our first look at the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette C8 back in July of 2019, and even at that early date, GM confirmed that the C8 would get factory-built right-hand-drive (RHD) versions for those associated markets: Australia, Japan, and the U.K. But it's taken this long for these RHD Corvette C8s to debut, and Japan is—at last—the first market to receive them.

See all 5 photos See all 5 photos

This is the first time a Corvette has had a factory RHD variant, which is great news for consumers in those countries but less great news for the cottage industry of LHD-to-RHD conversion outfits. And also not great for potential buyers in Japan who wanted to own one, since the allocation of 300 units apparently sold out almost immediately after it was announced early last year.

Owners in Japan were invited to watch a special event at Fuji Speedway late last month, which combined a presentation with some demonstration runs by pro drivers. There was an interview with Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter, too.

See all 5 photos See all 5 photos