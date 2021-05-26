2022 Chevrolet Blazer Drops Base Engine, Gains Style

It's about that time for various 2022 model year updates, refreshes, and changes to start circulating. Add the 2022 Chevrolet Blazer to the list. It's a Chevy-giveth-and-Chevy-taketh-away sort of affair, with some colors departing, some appearing, and some alterations to packages and equipment. But the headliner is the departure of an engine option: Once available with three engines, the 2022 Blazer will now only offer two. The powerful V-6 is safe—whew!—and instead it is the base engine—a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter I-4—that didn't make the cut this year.

No loss, that. While dropping the entry-level engine likely will increase the starting price of the Blazer, the dearly departed 2.5L was a lackluster engine that actually trailed the more powerful 2.0-liter turbo's highway fuel economy (in EPA testing, at least). And being an entry-level sort of engine, it was only offered on the types of Blazers we've generally dinged for sub-par material quality and ergonomic decisions. On the stylish, sporty V-6 RS models, the Camaro-inspired styling and strong performance provide enough entertainment value to make up for the interior lapses.

But to put a bow on the engine discussion, the turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4 is now the entry-level engine, and it is standard on the LT and Premier. The 3.6-liter V-6 is standard on the RS trim and available on the 3LT and Premier.

On the aesthetic front, there are several important updates to the 2022 Blazer. After all, this is a style-forward crossover SUV that's already offered in some bold colors, so any exterior appearance changes are a big deal. Notably, there's a new black-painted roof option on LT trims (with the Midnight, Sport Edition, or Redline Edition options) and the RS. Too bad Chevy won't offer the array of contrasting top colors that the smaller Trailblazer does, but we'll take it.

Two new paint colors appear—Nitro Yellow Metallic, and Blue Glow Metallic—which replace Bright Blue and Midnight Blue. Unfortunately, Chevrolet hasn't released images of the new tones, but they both sound suitably characterful. Finally, the Premier trim gets a few new bits, like a new wheel design and dark accents on the fascias, rockers, and wheel arch moldings.

On the capability front, the trailering package now extends to 2.0-liter models and is standard on all-wheel-drive versions. What's included varies by trim; 2LT models get a hitch, while 3LT trims and above offer a hitch-view camera option. V-6-equipped Blazers get the heavy-duty cooling option when equipped with the trailering package.

Without the trailering package, the 2022 Blazer is good to tow up to 1,500 pounds, with either engine. Opt for the 2.0-liter engine with either drivetrain and the trailering package, and the rating jumps to 3,500 pounds. The V-6 can tow up to 4,500 when properly equipped.