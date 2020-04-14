Blackwing is "the pinnacle of Cadillac performance," the name badge to be added to the hot, track-ready versions of the compact CT4-V and midsize CT5-V sport sedans. It is no indication of what engines will reside under the CT4-V and CT5-V hoods, which leaves a future C8 Corvette Z06 or ZR-1 as the only General Motors model left to potentially take the ultra-low-volume hand-built "Blackwing" double-overhead cam twin-turbo V-8 that appeared in a few hundred CT6-Vs. The Blackwing name no longer belongs to the engine, but instead the highest of high-performance Caddys.

One option the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings will offer that the C8 Corvette will never get is a manual transmission (presumably a six-speed, though the automaker isn't saying). Cadillac officials also have ruled out any chance of dropping the V-8 previously known as "Blackwing" in its new Escalade sport/utility, so there's nothing left in the lineup to take the engine as the luxury brand starts to make its transition to a lineup filled with Ultrium battery-electric power. When it premiered in the CT6-V, Cadillac officials said it would be an engine exclusive to the marque, though they never committed to, say, a change to the engine's displacement as key to its exclusivity.

Cadillac hints both performance sedans will be offered with hotter versions of the engines that powered the discontinued ATS-V and CTS-V. The two new Blackwings both lapped Virginia International Raceway early this year with faster times than their respective predecessors, Cadillac says.

See all 2 photos See all 2 photos

In the case of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, the engine would be a supercharged 6.2-liter OHV Small Block V-8, which in the CTS-V was rated 640 horsepower and 630 pound-feet. The CTS-V had a top speed of 200 mph, and a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds, according to manufacturer's estimates. Unlike its replacement, the old CTS-V was available only with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is expected to get a quicker, more powerful version of the ATS-V's 3.6-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6, rated 464 horsepower and 445 pound-feet in the old car, which was offered with a six-speed manual as well as an automatic transmission. Manufacturer's estimates were 3.8 seconds for its 0-60 mph time, and a top speed of 189 mph.

In addition to the hotter engines the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings will come with the requisite specially tuned chassis and (read, "unobtrusive stability and traction control") vehicle control technologies.

With the new CT4-V and CT5-V, Cadillac essentially pulled a Mercedes-AMG and BMW M by watering down the performance edginess of the V brand and using V badging on models that combined visual sportiness with mild chassis and powertrain upgrades. The CT5-V comes with a 360-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 coupled to a 10-speed automatic, while the CT4-V has a 325-horse 2.7-liter turbocharged I-4, also coupled to a 10-speed automatic. Both are offered with rear- or all-wheel-drive.

More Videos 5 Cool Things: The New Cadillac CT5 Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Running Footage Armored Lincoln Navigator by INKAS - Walkaround Lamborghini Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Lotus Evija EV Hypercar - Configurator Animation Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes

Cadillac promised to put the edge back in with "track-ready" upgrade versions of its V-Series, and gave enthusiasts a sneak peek of the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing when they were tracked around the Belle Isle Grand Prix IndyCar road circuit in Detroit last June. q

"The Blackwing name has come to represent the very best of Cadillac performance engineering, craftsmanship and technology. The new CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing build on the brand's respected legacy of ultimate-performance driving experiences and elevate them further," Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer for Cadillac, said in a press release.