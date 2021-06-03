If the 2022 Buick Enclave looks familiar to you, then that's because Buick revealed the reworked exterior of its big SUV back in January. Now, the brand is looking to share more about its updated three-row model. Unfortunately, this is not a case where good things come to those who wait, as there are no surprises among the various other updates to the SUV.

See all 27 photos See all 27 photos

There are no powertrain or major interior design changes, save for a new steering wheel and a lightly reworked center stack that adopts a push-button selector for the transmission. Those buttons help direct the Enclave's carryover nine-speed automatic gearbox that mates to a carryover 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6. It's a fine powertrain combination, and a detail Buick did not need to hide from the media and consumers for months. Like the 2021 Enclave, the 2022 model comes standard with front-wheel drive, although all-wheel drive is optionally available.

As such, the Enclave's exterior revisions remain the big news. Fortunately for Buick, our feelings toward the SUV's new looks remain much the same all these months later: we dig it. The new grille, slim and high-mounted daytime-running lights, low-mounted headlights, slightly altered rear end give the Enclave more sophisticated—and less generic—styling. This is particularly evident in top-tier Avenir form, which features a trim-specific grille, front and rear fascias, wheels, and taillights, as well as special interior details such as a chrome sill plate for the cargo hold, special trim pieces, and heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats.