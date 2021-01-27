Meet the 2022 BMW M5 CS, now with 627 hp, 553 lb-ft of torque, and way less fat than its lesser kin. In simple terms, the new M5 CS is the most powerful BMW to ever hit public roads. But it's much more than that. BMW claims a 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph. Not only that, but the M5 also goes on the Atkins diet in its transition to CS state. The base M5 is a bit of a porker these days, with the last example we tested weighing in at a not inconsiderable 4,268 pounds. Thanks to a carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) diet, the M5 CS weighs up to 230 pounds less than the 617-hp M5 Competition.

To achieve that weight reduction, BMW molds the M5 CS's hood, front splitter, rear diffuser, rear spoiler, and roof from CFRP. The hood itself features a power dome and vents, and in combination with the already aggressive front bumper, it gives the CS even more attitude than the "standard" M5. There's also less sound-deadening material throughout and the whole car is set off by a set of forged Gold Bronze 20-inch wheels.

Other tweaks have been made underneath the skin, too. The CS uses springs that are 10 percent firmer than those of the standard car, it sits 0.2 inch lower to the ground, has a firmer rear anti-roll bar, and dials in slightly more negative camber to the front wheels. Lightweight carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, while the adaptive shocks have been tweaked. Plus, there's a new Track mode.

Track mode turns off all driver aids, blacks out the infotainment display, and turns off the speakers so the driver can focus on what's ahead. If you ever plan on using that particular feature set, you'll certainly appreciate the new carbon-fiber bucket seats. They're the same heavily bolstered chairs you can spec on the new M3 and M4, but here they're standard in the M5 CS and are complemented by a rear bench that has the same aggressive look. BMW also stitched the Nürburgring's logo into the seat's headrests.