BMWs are leaking like water through a sieve these days, and leaked photos of the new 2022 2-Series coupe and the new iX3 crossover hit the internet this week. And now BMW has had yet another new model slip out before its official debut: the 2022 5-Series. That's according to a post on the BMW fan forum Bimmerpost.

When the current G30 generation 5-Series was released it didn't look very different from the car that came before it. Fun fact: BMW calls mid-cycle updates "Life Cycle Impulses". We're going to stick with the term facelift, though, and it looks like the facelift performed to the exterior of the forthcoming 5-Series brings the model's styling much more in line with that of the current 3-Series. Seen here in gasoline-electric hybrid 530e guise, this refreshed 5-Series looks to wear an M-Sport package front bumper and a fresh set of multi-spoke wheels.

Gone from the car's design is any hint of four circular headlights. Instead, the model adopts "double hockey stick" daytime running lights. Keep in mind, this is a leak of the European-spec car, which means there might be some changes that separate this model from the North American-spec model. One thing that likely won't change is the size of the updated 5's grille. That's good because unlike other Bimmers, the grille of the facelifted 5-Series looks about the same size as the one tacked onto the current car. Maybe BMW is listening to our complaints.

More Videos Best Driver’s Car Contender: 2018 BMW M5 BMW 2002 Hommage and the BMW 2002 turbo 2017 Automobile All-Star: BMW M2 2017 AUTOMOBILE All-Stars Four Seasons BMW M2 Meets the 1 Series M Armored Lincoln Navigator by INKAS - Walkaround Lotus Evija EV Hypercar - Configurator Animation Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Teaser: Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Electric Dragster Prototype 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck - Teaser April 2020 Petrolhead Planet Preview: Epic Drives in Epic Cars

The new 5-er also has refreshed taillights, and presumably gets updates to its cabin, as well. An update to the infotainment setup, some new tech, and perhaps powertrain and suspension updates are all on the table for the mid-size BMW sedan. We won't know for sure until BMW takes the wraps off in full, though. Until then you can take a look at these photos and decide for yourself if you like the car's new looks or not.