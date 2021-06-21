2021 Volkswagen ID4 AWD Debuts as Cheapest All-Wheel-Drive EV You Can Buy

Volkswagen has introduced the all-wheel-drive version of its new ID4 electric SUV; upgrading to four driven wheels costs ID4 buyers a cool $3,680. The 2021 Volkswagen ID4 AWD is available in two trim grades, the $44,870 Pro and the $49,370 Pro S. Both prices exclude the $7,500 Federal tax credit and possible state incentives for purchasing an EV. After tax credits, VW boasts that the ID4 equipped with all-wheel drive is now the cheapest all-wheel-drive battery-electric on sale in the U.S. market.

The all-wheel-drive ID4 has dual electric motors, with one motor powering the front axle and the other powering the rear. Its two-motor system develops a combined 295 hp. Of course, the variable all-wheel drive is different from traditional AWD systems in that there are no mechanical links between the axles. In normal driving conditions, the rear motor does all the work' the front motor automatically engages as needed, for example, when wheelspin at any corner is detected—much like a typical driveshaft-delivered on-demand AWD system you might find in a regular gas-powered crossover.

Volkswagen says the ID4 AWD can hustle from 0 to 60 mph in about 5.7 seconds and tow up to 2,700 pounds when using a braked trailer, an increase of 500 pounds compared to RWD models. VW's electric crossover has the usual drive modes, among them Traction mode, which is specifically for driving on loose or slippery surfaces and features permanent all-wheel drive up to speeds of 12 mph.

All standard equipment in the rear-wheel-drive ID4 transfers over to the all-wheel-drive configuration for both the Pro and Pro S, including the 82-kWh battery pack and IQ.DRIVE safety suite. Additionally, the ID4 AWD gets a standard heated windshield and tow hitch. No matter the ID4 you set your sights on, all models can receive over-the-air software updates.

On a single charge, the AWD Pro offers an EPA-rated 249 miles of travel and slides down to 240 miles for the AWD Pro S; those figures are down somewhat from the equivalent RWD ID4s' 260- and 250-mile ranges.

The more premium Pro S is slightly heavier (hence why its range suffers), what with its panoramic fixed glass roof, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with leatherette surfaces, a 12.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, and an illuminated grille and VW logo. The optional Gradient package ($1,500) is exclusive to the Pro S and adds 20-inch wheels, a black-painted roof, and silver roof rails and accents.