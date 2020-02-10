Toyota Teases 2021 Supra: Expect a Four-Cylinder and a New Color
We can't wait to see the entire Supra in this fabulous blue.
We recently surmised that Toyota will use this weekend's Daytona 500 as the location for the announcement that the four-cylinder Toyota Supra will be making its way to the U.S. market. The engine has been certified for sale in California, and likely the rest of the country, too, which makes it ready for primetime. Now Toyota has teased that "the next chapter of the Toyota GR Supra" will be unveiled at Daytona in the form of the 2021 model of the car. It's likely the four-cylinder—which recently went on sale in Europe—will come online as part of the new model year.
In addition, Toyota teased the whole deal with an image of a Supra painted a brand-new bright blue color we haven't seen before on the car. It's also wearing black twin-spoke wheels; those who have spent time in Toyota's Supra configurator tool will know all black wheels were only available on the I-6-powered Supra Launch Edition. Toyota will livestream its announcement at 3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 13. You can spend your lunch—or mid-afternoon—break checking it out at this link, or by popping back to this post where we'll embed the feed.
