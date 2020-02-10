Toyota Teases 2021 Supra: Expect a Four-Cylinder and a New Color

We recently surmised that Toyota will use this weekend's Daytona 500 as the location for the announcement that the four-cylinder Toyota Supra will be making its way to the U.S. market. The engine has been certified for sale in California, and likely the rest of the country, too, which makes it ready for primetime. Now Toyota has teased that "the next chapter of the Toyota GR Supra" will be unveiled at Daytona in the form of the 2021 model of the car. It's likely the four-cylinder—which recently went on sale in Europe—will come online as part of the new model year.