Four-Cylinder 2021 Toyota Supra 2.0 Posts Decent Fuel Economy Figures, Doesn't Need Them

Two-seat sports cars that are fun to drive and good fuel economy don't often mix. In fact, if you're buying a two-door car just for the sake of driving pleasure, you probably expect from the outset that you're going to burn plenty of cash on gas. (Unless you're looking at something real small and lightweight, such as Mazda's MX-5 Miata or the Toyota 86.) But even if nobody who buys the new 2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0 cares about what kind of MPGs the sports car's new-for-2021 four-cylinder variant delivers, the EPA still does, and they just revealed the kind of mileage little turbo-four gets to the gallon.

According to the EPA, the new 2.0-liter Supra gets 25 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 28 mpg combined. More than 30 miles to the gallon on the highway might seem pretty nifty from the little sports car, until you realize the Supra with the 3.0-liter straight six is rated at only a marginally lower 30 mpg on the same cycle. (The six-cylinder Toyota also nets a still-decent 22 mpg city and 25 mpg combined ratings.) We expected the four-pot Supra to be a bit more efficient than its straight-six counterpart than it turned out to be.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Supra's EPA ratings are identical to the four-cylinder BMW Z4's. The two cars are mechanical twins, and the BMW has offered four-pot power since its introduction alongside the Supra last year. But what about other turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder sports coupes? The Supra betters BMW's entry-level 230i coupe, which nets up to 24 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 27 mpg combined (with its available automatic transmission, analogous to the automatic-only Supra 2.0), as well as Porsche's base four-cylinder 718 Cayman coupe and its 21/27/24 mpg (city/highway/combined), both of which, like the Supra, offer available six-cylinder power. So even though the fuel economy on the new 2.0-liter Supra is only slightly more efficient than its 3.0-liter counterpart, it's also more efficient than other sports cars with similar power plants.

