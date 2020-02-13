We've postulated for a while that a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder Supra might be on its way to the U.S., and now we know for sure. Toyota has now unveiled the 2021 Supra, including the four-cylinder model as the entry-level option with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Toyota says it will scoot from zero to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds.

Toyota also says the new 2.0 turbo Supra is 219 pounds lighter than the model with the 3.0-liter I-6, and that it has smaller front brake rotors squeezed by single-piston calipers (versus four-piston units on the 3.0) behind its set of new, smaller 18-inch wheels. The active rear differential and the adjustable dampers that come standard on the 3.0 are left out of the base car, as well, and the new 2.0-liter Supra subs in manual seats and a four-speaker audio system. The 3.0 has 14-way power seats and a 10-speaker setup, while both engines mate to the same eight-speed automatic transmission and power the Supra to an identical electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

For 2021, Toyota discontinued the Supra's onetime base 6.5-inch infotainment display and will only be offering the 8.8-inch unit as standard across all of its models. There will also be a Safety and Technology pack for buyers who want to add some goodies back into their 2.0-liter Supra (it's also available for the 3.0). The newly available pack adds a 12-speaker, 500-watt JBL audio system and wireless Apple CarPlay, plus radar cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors, navigation, and Supra Connected Services with stolen-vehicle recovery and other remote services. The 3.0-liter can still be spec'd with a separate Driver Assistance Pack with only blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, cross-traffic alert, and radar cruise.

Also of vital importance: Early adopters? You've been burned, as Toyota decided to give straight-six-powered Supras a power bump. The bigger engine now makes 382 horsepower from 5,800 to 6,500 rpm and 368 lb-ft of torque from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm, 47 more ponies and three extra pounds of twist over last year's model. (The previous output peaks of 335 horses and 365 lb-ft came from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm, respectively.) The new numbers are nearly identical to the BMW Z4 M40i, which makes the same power but has a single additional pound-foot. Toyota says a few changes were made to the engine to net the extra horsepower, among them a new, dual-branch exhaust manifold with six ports instead of two that improves heat management, and a new piston design that reduces the compression ratio from 11:1 to 10.2:1. Besides the extra muscle, there's more torque available at high rpm. Sounds tasty, as does the 3.0's 0.2-second reduction in its factory-estimated zero-to-60-mph time, from 4.1 to 3.9 seconds.

The 3.0-liter Supra also gets a host of chassis revisions to increase roll stiffness and handling prowess. For starters, there are aluminum braces that tie the strut towers to the front structure, new front and rear bump stops, and retuned dampers. Changes were also made to the steering, stability control, adaptive suspension, and differential to increase stability while cornering; we've found the 2020 Supra to be somewhat tail-happy depending on the driving style—some of our staffers love it, some don't—but this is likely meant to quell any fears among the buying population that Toyota's sports car might be hard to handle.

The new 2021 Supra also debuts a lovely new shade of light blue called Refraction, but it will only be available on the Supra A91 special edition, which can also be had in Nocturnal black. The A91 edition is limited to 1,000 units and gets a sweet-looking gloss black duckbill rear spoiler, black body-side pinstripes, and matte black wheels (as did the Supra Launch Edition). Carbon-fiber mirror caps, matte-black C-pillar graphics, black interior with blue trim, and a special trunk mat and key holders are additional A91 exclusives.

There's no word yet on price for any of the new models, so we don't yet know how much the 2.0-liter will lower the barrier of entry to the Supra lineup. For reference, the 3.0-liter starts at $51K for 2020. Toyota says the 2021 Supra will be available as early as June of this year.