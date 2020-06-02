Fellow hatchback fans: if you want to stand out in a Supersonic Red 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition, know that the automaker will build just 1,500 of them when the next model year's car goes on sale late this summer alongside updates to the rest of of the Corolla Hatchback range. Toyota says the Special Edition is designed to look like it "just rolled out of a Southern California custom shop," in its exclusive Supersonic Red paint. Production is limited because fans of "red-hot" hatches don't like to see themselves coming and going.

Those 1,500 lucky Special Edition customers also get black-painted 18-inch alloy wheels and a "bold" body kit designed to top anything from the aftermarket. There's a front splitter, side skirts, black rear roof spoiler, a rear bumper garnish and Special Edition badge. As the Special Edition is based on the SE CVT trim level, there will be no manual gearbox option.

In addition to the special paint and exterior upgrades, the Special Edition includes the Corolla Hatchback's Enhanced Cargo Space option, which lowers the cargo floor to add six cubic feet of capacity, for a total of 23 cubic feet behind the second row. The option replaces the spare tire with a tire repair kit.

Corolla SE Nightshade Edition returns

Toyota also revives the Corolla Hatchback SE Nightshade Edition for '21, with its blacked-out trim, blacked-out 18-inch alloys, lower rocker panels, front valance, door handles, mirror caps, shark fin antenna, rear roof spoiler and headlight inner frames. It will again be available with Classic Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, or Super White exterior paint, and with the CVT only.

The standard media system for all Corolla Hatchback SE models, including the Special Edition and SE Nightshade, includes an 8-inch touchscreen, six speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa compatibility, Safety Connect trial, Wi-Fi Connect, Siri Eyes Free, auxiliary audio jack, USB 2.0 port with iPod connectivity and control, AM/FM, MP3/WMA playback capability, SiriusXM All Access satellite radio with three-month trial, hands-free phone capability, voice recognition, and music streaming via Bluetooth. Colors new to the full Corolla Hatchback palette for 2021 include Magnetic Gray Metallic and Wind Chill Pearl, both available with the Black Roof option.

The Corolla Hatchback's 168-horsepower, 2.0-liter Dynamic Force I-4 engine carries forward. The Special Edition comes with the Dynamic Shift CVT, which includes simulated 10-speed Sequential Shiftmatic steps and paddle shifters.

Read More:

2021 Corolla Hatchback Added Safety

All 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchbacks add rear side-mounted airbags to bring the total to 10, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Blind Spot Monitor is now standard on the top-trim XSE and optional on SE models with the SE Preferred Package.

Prices of the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition and SE Nightshade Edition have not been announced.

More Videos First Test: the 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE Behind the Wheel: the 2020 Toyota Supra Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Toyota GR Supra Chiron Pur Sport - Dynamic Reveal Teaser - Instagram 2022 GMC Hummer EV Electric Truck: Removable Roof Panels Teaser 2021 TLX Teaser Clip Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1:8-Scale Model Yes, This Is an *Inflatable* Scooter That Fits in a Bag Pro Racer's Take: 2020 BMW Z4 M40i Pro Racer's Take: 2019 BMW M4 Club Sport 2021 BMW 4-Series Interior First Look 2021 BMW 4-Series Exterior First Look

2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition Quick Facts: