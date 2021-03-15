2021 Roush Ford F-150 Arrives With Raptor-Like Looks and Available Supercharged Power

Roush doesn't just conquer the asphalt world with its upfitted Mustangs, it's also been playin' with trucks since 2013. For model year 2021, in fact, it offers three Ford trucks (Super Duty, F-150, and Ranger) to its one car, the Stage 3 Mustang. The newest of these Roush trucks is the F-150, based on the four-wheel-drive XLT Sport or Lariat-trimmed SuperCrew 2021 F-150 motivated by the 5.0-liter V-8. The 2021 Roush Ford F-150 starts at $16,745 (on top of the cost of the donor truck, and before adding the optional supercharger) and is backed by a three-year 0r 36,00-mile limited warranty. The finished product looks more aggressive and well-balanced but is unmistakably a Roush creation.

Starting with the outside, Roush dials up the front end by adding heat-extracting widebody fender flares that increase the width by 2.8 inches. A Roush high-flow grille hides integrated accent lighting (and clearance LEDs like the Raptor) and looks completely natural atop a Roush bumper cover. This front end looks like it came off the showroom floor this way.

A standard graphics package includes a bounty of exterior Roush graphics on the doors, hood, roof, and tailgate. An optional side slash graphic is available ($325) for those who want to go all-in. The truck is available in six colors: Agate Black, Race Red, Iconic Siler, Oxford White, Carbonized Gray, and Lead Foot.

The front of the Roush F-150 is lifted a modest 2.0 inches thanks to an upgraded, custom-valved Fox 2.0 Performance Series Suspension system. Augmenting the leveling kit are 33-inch General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires wrapped around Roush's own 20-inch satin gray wheels for an overall stance that's appropriate for the street and slightly improved for the dirt. There's reportedly an Extreme Off-Road Upgrade coming soon.

Roush peppers the inside with serialized badging, Roush floor liners by WeatherTech, Roush pedals (late availability), and a Roush gauge cluster on the XLT. For a fun touch, puddle lamps display the Roush logo on the ground when the door is open. Optional leather packages ($1,850) can be tacked on should the customer want leather seats with the Roush touch.

Roush also now offers a Ready package ($660) that includes a Roush Off-Road Utility Kit packed with jumper cables, tow straps, D-ring hooks, ratchet tie-down straps, Roush gloves, and a flashlight all packed in a tidy custom Roush bag. Also included in the Ready package is a Roush locking center console vault for belongings deserving a double lock.

But what about the F-150's 5.0-liter engine? This is Roush, so surely it's supercharged? While there's no mention of a blower on the website, Roush tells us a supercharger will be available in late summer. Roush's 2018-2020 F-150 5.0-liter supercharger kit offers up to 650 hp, so we'll have to see how many ponies Roush can muster up for model year 2021.