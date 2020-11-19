The Land Rover Range Rover Velar offers potent power, eye-catching looks, and a luxurious interior—the last item marred only with a glitchy, slow infotainment system. It's good, then, that's one area Land Rover promises will improve with its 2021 Velar updates, which include an improved multimedia system and new mild-hybrid powertrains.

Velar customers are able to choose three engine options. The first one—a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 247 horsepower—carries over from last year. Then there are two new 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder "mild-hybrid" options, one making 335 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque and the other 395 hp and 405 lb-ft. Both use an electric supercharger and a twin-scroll turbocharger. Previously, the Velar offered a non-hybridized V-6 in 340- and 380-hp strengths.

Inside, Range Rover added noise-cancellation technology for a quieter cabin. As is typical, the tech monitors road vibrations and determines the precise sound wave needed to cancel out noises entering the interior. This system can also adjust the level and position of sounds coming into the cabin based on the number of passengers and their positioning inside the vehicle.

There are also a host of tech upgrades, including the aforementioned new infotainment system that runs on a new electrical architecture. Dubbed Pivi Pro, the setup promises better graphics and improved responsiveness for the SUV's two 10.0-inch touchscreens. A dedicated data connection for over-the-air updates will keep the system up to date without drivers having to visit the dealership. There's also an additional data connection available to occupants, and two devices can be connected to the car's Bluetooth system at any given time.

Other interior goodies include a new three-dimensional surround-view camera to help drivers while parking and a new cabin air-filtration system. A new gear stalk replaces the rotary shift knob on the center console. The steering wheel is also redesigned. Automakers are finding creative alternatives to key fobs lately, and Range Rover's answer is a wristwatch. This second-generation device allows drivers to start, stop, lock, and unlock the vehicle.

Prices for the 2021 Range Rover Velar start at $58,050—up $600 from the 2020 model. Getting a six-cylinder Velar is more expensive this year, as well. If you opt for the 335-hp six-cylinder, prices jump to $65,050, an increase from $63,350. The more potent six-cylinder model starts at $78,050. What price fashion?

2021 Range Rover Velar Prices

Four-Cylinder

Velar S: $58,050

Velar R-Dynamic S: $60,050