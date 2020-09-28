Not tech-savvy? Sorry, not an option in 2020. Trucks are more feature-packed and technologically advanced than ever before. To help educate owners and get them engaged with their vehicles, Ram Trucks has developed a new mobile app called Know & Go, which will debut with the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and then roll out to other FCA vehicles. The TRX is Ram's new off-road beast (most comparable to the Ford Raptor) highlighted by its supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 that produces 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. After purchasing a TRX, owners will be able to download the app to their smartphones.

The Know & Go app offers augmented reality to overlay instructions and explanations on certain features, notifications of undiscovered features, overviews on functionalities, how-to videos, and bookmarked feature-specific owner's manual pages. For the augmented reality portion, the app uses your phone's camera to overlay a description of whatever the lens is pointed at on the TRX.

As the winner of FCA's Pitch Night program in June, where the company solicits new ideas from its employees, the Know & Go app went from concept to market-ready in less than three months. More than 500 ideas were submitted for Pitch Night, which were reduced to 50 through employee online voting and then further reduced to 14 by leadership. The finalists received further coaching before presenting their ideas to a panel of FCA big wigs. The Know & Go app won because of its originality, feasibility, viability, and desirability. We're looking forward to giving it a go in the future.