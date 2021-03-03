The desert-buzzing, low-flying fun monsters known as the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX have shown us just how fun trucks can be when they can go anywhere, do anything, and provide laughs and thrills in equal measure. But somewhere along the way, we've arguably forgotten about the original fast trucks that opened the door for these two: the muscle trucks. Low, swaggering, and street-only, the Chevrolet 454 SS, the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, Dodge Ram SRT-10, and even the Toyota Tundra TRD Supercharged showed us that speed and a truck bed are not mutually exclusive. (Heck, the Toyota Tacoma X-Runner could even handle!)

Is the time ripe for a new wave of muscle trucks?

The hardware is certainly there. Take the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX: it has seven-hundred-and-two horsepower. Even with 8.3 liters, the old SRT-10 could only muster 500 hp. You can thank a massive supercharger for the TRX's absurd numbers: it'll dispatch the run to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, which is less time than you need to read this sentence. Imagine what it could do without all the four-wheel-drive gear, the heavy long-travel suspension, and heavy off-road tires and wheels.

Imagine, instead, it came with a performance-oriented all-wheel-drive system like that fitted to the Durango Hellcat and Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. With that kind of firepower, sticky tires, and ground-hugging suspension, surely a Ram 1500 SRT-X (we can't imagine Ram lopping two digits from the old truck's name, even if the theoretical new one possesses two fewer cylinders) would improve upon the TRX's figure-eight test result of 0.61 g. Right?

We asked our speculative rendering wizard, Abimelec Arellano, to imagine what would happen if Ram revived the storied street truck using the TRX's best bits. Given how the company has mixed and matched its various Hellcat-level components into an entire constellation of tire slayers, Ram surely wouldn't find it much of a challenge to actually accomplish the task of reintroducing an SRT-badged Ram to the market. If only the brand were bold enough.

Up front, the TRX's blacked-out hood scoop remains with clearance lights intact, as does the TRX's black-trimmed grille and headlamp surround. These pieces look perfectly appropriate on a muscle truck, especially hunkered down on its body-colored fender flares over those big wheels. The lower fascia and bumper cover also go body-colored, while losing the rugged-looking bumps in the skid plate area and gaining a fat front splitter.

The changes are similar at the rear. The wing over the tonneau cover recalls the original SRT-10 unit, the "RAM" logo on the tailgate is still massive but now embossed and body-colored for a cleaner look, and the rear bumper is also painted body color. From this angle, you can see the vent at the trailing exterior of the TRX's fender remains, and it looks damn good here.

