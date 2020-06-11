How do you know we're approaching the halfway point in the third-generation Porsche Cayenne's production cycle? Easy: The German marque has finally announced the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS variant, which in Porsche terms means it's the Goldilocks of the Cayenne family. Not too hot and not too cold, the Cayenne GTS sits in-between the base Cayenne and the freakishly fast Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, and is often touted as the enthusiast's choice in the range. It is available in both standard and Coupe body styles, the latter with a more rakish figure. Let's see what's in store for the GTS variant this time around.

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Engine: So Long, Six

The first-generation Cayenne GTS had a naturally aspirated V-8 stuffed under its hood which both sounded and drove like a factory hot rod. In the name of efficiency, Porsche did away with the V-8 for a twin-turbo V-6 in the second-generation Cayenne GTS. Now, the V-8 is back, but naturally aspirated it isn't. The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe are powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 (also found in the Panamera GTS), producing 453 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque.

These stats mean the GTS's engine sits in the sweet spot between the base Cayenne's 335-hp turbo V-6 and the Turbo S E-Hybrid's raunchy 670 hp. In both Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, the engine is paired with a standard eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission; all-wheel drive is also standard.

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Performance

If you need an SUV that offers more than a 168-mph top speed and better than a 4.2-second 0-60-mph time (4.5 seconds without the Sport Chrono Package that is standard on the Coupe), you probably don't drive on American roads. For what it's worth, Porsche says those figures are around a half-second quicker in the 60-mph dash than the old Cayenne GTS. A sport-exhaust system is standard on both 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS body styles, and Coupe buyers can spec an optional, more-robust sounding center-exit sport exhaust as part of the Lightweight Sport Package.

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Appearance

As with other GTS variants in Stuttgart's overall model range, the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe receive a lower stance, with re-valved Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM) shocks and a three-chamber air suspension. This lowers the GTS models by just more than an inch closer; it proivides a slightly lower center of gravity at small detriment to ground clearance, but also helps the GTS stand out as a more sporting take on Porsche's large SUV.

Various exterior tweaks further that message, with standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels painted satin black, LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), tinted LED taillights, and "murdered-out" front air ducts, tailpipes, rear badges, and window trim. Inside, Alcantara synthetic suede covers the sport-seat inserts, doors, armrests, and headliner—but smartly not the steering wheel. Black brushed aluminum accents and a bevy of "GTS" logos just about anywhere they can be placed round out the GTS trim.

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS: What Does It Cost?

Aye, there's the rub. The answer is slightly more than the base Porsche 911 you would order if you didn't have those kids who won't fit in the Carrera's back seat. In other words, $108,650 for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and $111,850 for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe. Again, that's about halfway between the $68,850 base Cayenne and the $164,550 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. Porsche says both Cayenne GTS models will begin stocking U.S. showrooms this fall.

More Videos 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid In Action Rare Metals: All the Porsches of Rennsport Reunion VI Pro Racer's Take: 2018 Porsche GT2 RS Pro Racer's Take: 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Pro Racer's Take: 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Pro Racer's Take: 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Drako GTE Launch Video Pro Racer's Take 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Pro Racer's Take: 2019 Porsche GT3 RS Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Pro Racers Take Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe Highlights: