Cars can't keep getting quicker and more powerful, can they? When will it end? Well, if it's up to Porsche, apparently never. The new 2021 911 Turbo S is here in both its Coupe and Cabriolet forms, and wow, is it a whole lotta car.

If this pinnacle of Porsche's rear-engine range had a trunk, it'd have a whole lot of junk in it, as the new 911 Turbo S is not just wider than the standard 911, or the 4S. No, it's wider than the 991-generation Turbo—1.8 inches wider up front and 0.78 inches wider in the rear. The result is a dramatic widebody look that really brings out the 992 911's proportions.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S: Performance & Specs

But lets get real, as good as the new 911 Turbo S Coupe and Cabriolet look, that's not why we're here. We're here for the glorious go-fast, and this German great has plenty, thanks to a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat six rated for 640 hp and 590 lb-ft. Those figures represent increases of 60 hp and 37 lb-ft over the previous Turbo S. Wringing all that power out of a sub-4.0-liter engine isn't easy, but Porsche's variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbos help make that possible, thanks in part to increases to the diameters of the turbine and compressor wheels. But unlike turbo Porsches of decades past, this one isn't likely to be a turbo lag poster child—there simply isn't enough time for turbo lag in a 2.6-second 0-60 mph run (or in the 2.7 seconds its takes the Cabrio).

That's 0.2 seconds quicker than the previous Turbo S, and the gains carry forward: the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe clears the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. Both Coupe and Cabriolet top out at 205 mph. If your aim is to hit 124 mph as quickly as possible, the 2021 911 Turbo S does the deed a whole second quicker than the previous car at 8.9 seconds. How can the Turbo S accelerate so brutally? It has all-wheel drive, of course.

The Porsche Traction Management AWD system can send up to 368 lb-ft (62 percent) of torque to the front axle, helping to limit wheel spin on launch, as well as improving tractive power in inclement weather.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S: Handling

Of course, like any Porsche, the 911 Turbo S is also all about the curves on the road, and the 2021 model's widened curves are meant to improve its ability. The increased front and rear overall width make room for a track width that's increased by 1.65 inches front and 0.39 inches rear. That extra width helps improve the way the suspension handles lateral load, but it also makes room for more tire—10 mm wider tires, to be precise, wrapped around center-lock wheels, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches rear. Porsche hasn't yet announced the brand or model of tire the 911 Turbo S twins will use, but they'll be sized 255/35 up front, and 315/30 rear.

Other new equipment options not previously available on the 911 Turbo S include a new Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Sport suspension, which lowers the ride height by 0.39 inches (10 mm for our SI friends); and a Sport Exhaust System with adjustable loudness and oval tailpipes in either gloss black or silver. Return features to the 911 Turbo S range include Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), rear-axle steering, and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB). The front brake calipers are now 10-piston units, and the front rotors have increased 0.39 inches in diameter to 16.5 inches. Upgraded dampers help the 911 Turbo S make the most of the upgraded PASM chassis controls, with faster responses and more precise control than previous 911 Turbo S dampers.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S: Interior Equipment & Features

It's important to remember that despite all of this monstrous performance, this is the 911 Turbo S, not the 911 GT2 or GT3, so it's not about riding the bleeding edge. No, the Turbo S is supposed to deliver maximum performance in a package that's ready for anything, including cruising comfortably to work. Accordingly, the 2021 911 Turbo S Coupe and Cabriolet come with a host of standard equipment and features aimed at making life inside the cabin as comfortable and convenient as possible.

Highlights on the menu include the standard 18-way adjustable Sport Seats Plus with stitching patterns intended to evoke the ur-Turbo, the legendary 930. A GT Sport steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package, a 10.9-inch central touchscreen display, and BOSE surround sound are also included as standard equipment.



2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S: Pricing

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe will start from $204,850 (including $1,350 destination fee), while the 2021 911 Turbo S Cabriolet will kick off pricing at $217,650, also including destination fee.

Both variants of the 2021 911 Turbo will be available to order soon, according to Porsche. The first deliveries to the U.S. are expected to reach dealers in late 2020.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Quick Facts

640 hp

509 lb-ft of torque

Coupe: 2.6 seconds 0-60 mph

Cabriolet: 2.7 seconds 0-60 mph

205 mph top speed

Coupe: $204,850

Cabriolet: $217,650