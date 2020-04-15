Porsche knows that horsepower is only one part of the larger sports car equation. That's why the German brand equips the 2021 911 Turbo S with a bevy of advanced active aerodynamic features to simultaneously tame that power while helping it perform at its best. Dubbed Porsche Active Aerodynamics, the setup offers eight different aero configurations that help the 640-horsepower 911 more effectively slice through the air. Porsche didn't hold back, either. Read on to learn about the wildest features that make up the Turbo S's Porsche Active Aerodynamics kit:

Rear Wing

Like its predecessor, the 992-series Turbo S boasts a decklid spoiler that automatically deploys a secondary wing as conditions permit. Weighing approximately one pound less than the unit used by the prior 911 Turbo, the new car's wing offers two new positions of deployment, alongside the previously available speed and performance position: Performance II and Wet.

The former assists at speeds exceeding 160 miles per hour, as the wing's angle reduces drag and limits the load on the rear tires. Meanwhile, the Wet function raises the wing without tilting it to increase rear-end downforce and improve vehicle stability.

Front Spoiler

The latest 911 Turbo S once again sports a retractable front spoiler. In its Speed position, the outer areas of the spoiler extend, while in its Performance setting, the spoiler's central piece emerges, as well. (There's also a standard position that keeps all three pieces hidden away.) Thanks to its more compact pneumatic actuator module, which controls the spoiler's position, the new Turbo S features an additional 0.1 cubic foot of space in its frunk relative to its forebear.

Airbrake

Yes, the 911 Turbo S includes a freaking air brake function that places both the front spoiler and rear wing in the most aggressive Performance positions when braking at high speed. Given its most aggressive aero settings produce as much as 375 pounds of downforce, the 911 Turbo S's Airbrake function ought to prove beneficial to track junkies looking to brake as late as possible.

Cooling Flaps

The 911 Turbo S features adjustable cooling flaps in its left and right front corner intakes, which assist in regulating the amount of air that reaches the radiators. In most instances, the flaps stay closed at speeds between 43 and 93 mph in order to decrease drag (Porsche notes the Turbo S boasts a 0.33 coefficient of drag with closed flaps and its front spoiler and rear wing retracted). Place the car in its Sport, Sport Plus, or Wet driving modes, deactivate stability control, or raise the rear spoiler, though, and the flaps open up to keep the car's mechanical bits cool in anticipation of more dynamic driving.