So, you've recently read our article about the launch of the new 992-series 2021 Porsche 911 Targa and you're intrigued, but have chosen to wait for the upcoming Heritage Edition variant. Well, we've got all the details on the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition, including its $181,950 (minimum) hit to your checking account. But first you need to ask yourself: Am I a purist, or a sucker for a pretty face?

Here's the skinny: the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition plays on the marketing wisdom that buyers of the 991-series 911 Targa tended to option their cars fairly extensively, often choosing colors, wheels, and more that had a certain vintage and exclusive appeal to them. That's natural, given the Targa's production history dates back to 1967. Since Porsche claims 18 percent of its 911 Carrera models sold are Targa variants, there was obvious potential for big profit from a limited-edition Targa 4S Heritage Edition, which seeks to connect the car's modern luxury-touring image with models from Porsche's well-known history. Ultimately, the company will also produce three other yet-undisclosed Heritage Edition models.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Edition is only available as a "4S" top-trim model, with Porsche's very not old-fashioned all-wheel drive system and "S" model enhancements, including a 443-horsepower, 390 lb-ft twin-turbo flat-six engine which enables 3.4-second 0-to-60-mph sprints and an almost certainly unusable 188-mph top speed. It also comes standard with the decidedly non-heritage-like eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, but luckily the seven-speed manual with a clutch pedal is a no-cost option. Porsche also throws in the Sport Chrono Package as standard (normally $2,750 with the PDK gearbox, or free with the manual transmission), along with Carrera Exclusive Design wheels ($2,630 on standard Targas), and a Club leather interior (usually a $5,340 option) in Bordeaux Red/Atacama Beige, or black/Atacama Beige.

On top of this, Porsche offers several unique shades of paint: Cherry Metallic, black, Guards Red, and GT Silver Metallic, and a "historic" white livery includes 1950s-style spear-shaped graphics over the front fenders. A Porsche Heritage Design badge is installed on the engine lid grille, said to mimic the 100,000-km honor badge Porsche used to send 356 owners. Porsche crests on the car also adhere to the design used in 1963.

More retro touches include corduroy seat and door panel inserts, and green illumination of the Sport Chrono Package dash-mounted stopwatch. The roofliner is trimmed in microfiber material, and a serialized metal badge on the dashboard tells you which of the 992-unit limited-run Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition cars you own.

All of this adds up to a $45,400 price increase compared to the standard 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S MSRP of $136,550, and it makes the car seem a bit like a fashion accessory rather than a blast-from-the-past retro ride. That said, if you throw in an additional $14,000, Porsche will also give you an actual fashion accessory: a very nice 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design mechanical chronograph watch, also limited to 992 units and only available to owners of the car.

Mostly a cosmetic package, the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition certainly includes many historic-looking touches, but we're disappointed it's only available in the 911's most bloated form. The Targa 4S model is among the chunkiest in the lineup, weighing in at some 44 pounds heavier than even a comparable 911 Cabriolet and with an all-wheel-drive chassis that lacks the purity of Porsche's early rear-wheel-drive models. Regardless, the hardware decision is likely another wise marketing choice as Porsche says many of its Targa buyers hail from colder northern U.S. states and need all-season capability. We suspect Porsche will have no problem selling all 992 copies, but if the car itself is out of your budget range, Porsche will also offer selected Heritage Edition cosmetics on other models.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition Fast Facts