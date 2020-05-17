Rejoice, rich Colorodans, moneyed Montana ranchers, and New York state aristocrats: the Porsche 992 officially now comes in Targa configuration for the 2021 model year. Yes, the 911 convertible best suited for inclement weather is back, and as you might expect, the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa has all the style, verve, and performance we've come to expect of Porsche's latest 911.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa: The Return of the Roof

Most importantly, the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa retains the incredible power-retracting center roof-piece we fell in love with on the 991-generation car. When activated from the closed position, the car conducts what's best described as a visual ballet of opening, mechanical maneuvering, and stowing of that fabric center-roof panel. Porsche says you can go from closed roof to open sky in 19 seconds. Just like the 991 Targa, a silver "hoop" or roll-bar spans the width of the car directly behind the driver, hearkening back to the days of the original Targa from the 1970s.

Visually, the rest is the same sharp 992 911 Carrera we've known and loved so far. The same pronounced widebody design is standard on all levels of 992, as is the rear light bar and open-mouth front grille. Inside, the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa sports identical design, materials, and trimmings as the rest of the lineup—it's all up to you and your pocketbook as to what accoutrements you add.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa: Hey, I Know You—Engine Edition

Mechanically, the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa follows the precedent set by the 997 Targa years ago, offering only an all-wheel-drive configuration. At launch, buyers pick between the Targa 4 and Targa 4S, each sporting the same powertrain as their corresponding Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S twins. In the Targa 4, this means a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six offers 379 horsepower and 331-lb-ft of torque through an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Spring for the Targa 4S, and that 3.0-liter is tuned up to 443 hp and 390 lb-ft, and along with the standard eight-speed PDK, you have the option of a seven-speed manual transmission that comes standard with Sport Chrono package.

As we discovered recently in the base 992 Carrera, you don't need the S or GTS to go really, really fast. When both are equipped with PDK and Sport Chrono, the Targa 4 is capable of 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 179 mph, while the Targa 4S does 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and crests to a top speed of 188 mph. Of course, this being Porsche, expect those acceleration numbers to drop once a Targa falls into the hands of independent testers.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa: Good Bones

On the handling front, the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa will be the same driver-focused tour-de-force as the 992 Carrera. This means standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) on both 4 and 4S, and an active E-Diff and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) that's standard on the 4S and optional on the 4, provided you stick with the PDK. On 4S models with the stick, a mechanical limited-slip differential is your only option. As is customary, if this isn't up to snuff, a wide range of optional wheels, tires, and a set of carbon-ceramic brakes are just a click away on the dealer order form.

Watch This Space for the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Edition

The 991 Targa was a bit of a darling among the Porsche cognoscenti, and many buyers opted to slather their new toys with all manner of vintage-inspired kit and caboodle that ran the gamut from special colors to wheels to interior upholstery. The company paid attention to this, and has now announced a 2021 Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Edition is on its way in the near future. So, if you're the type to keep Porsche Exclusive on speed dial, maybe wait until the Heritage drops to free up some garage space.

If the regular 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 and Targa 4S sound like your next daily driver, be prepared to pay handsomely for the privilege. The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 starts at $120,650, and jumps to $136,550 for the Targa 4S. Order books are open now, and if you get your name in ASAP, the first Targas are slated to arrive toward the later part of 2020.

