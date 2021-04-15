Nissan's latest take on its GT-R sports car comes in the form of the NISMO Special Edition. The limited-run model, which is due to arrive in the United States this fall, straddles the line between the 2021 and 2022 model years, which is why the Japanese brand instead intends to market and sell this car on our shores as a 2021.5 model.

Model year semantics aside, buyers of this extra-special GT-R are due for a real treat. Well, visually at least. Although the GT-R NISMO Special Edition maintains the GT-R NISMO's 600-hp twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6, six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and all-wheel-drive system, it does offer trim-exclusive styling details including a coat of Stealth Gray paint, RAYS-sourced 20-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels with red accents, an exposed—albeit under clearcoat—carbon-fiber hood, and the inclusion of Nissan's latest logo design throughout. The head-turning addition to the GT-R Nismo line also sports a Special Edition-specific plaque on the engine, which includes the name of the master technician that hand-assembled each of these six-figure sports cars' hearts.