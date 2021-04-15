2021.5 Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition Is a Low-Volume Looker
Nissan adds a special limited-run trim to its six-figure flagship sports car.
Nissan's latest take on its GT-R sports car comes in the form of the NISMO Special Edition. The limited-run model, which is due to arrive in the United States this fall, straddles the line between the 2021 and 2022 model years, which is why the Japanese brand instead intends to market and sell this car on our shores as a 2021.5 model.
Model year semantics aside, buyers of this extra-special GT-R are due for a real treat. Well, visually at least. Although the GT-R NISMO Special Edition maintains the GT-R NISMO's 600-hp twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6, six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and all-wheel-drive system, it does offer trim-exclusive styling details including a coat of Stealth Gray paint, RAYS-sourced 20-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels with red accents, an exposed—albeit under clearcoat—carbon-fiber hood, and the inclusion of Nissan's latest logo design throughout. The head-turning addition to the GT-R Nismo line also sports a Special Edition-specific plaque on the engine, which includes the name of the master technician that hand-assembled each of these six-figure sports cars' hearts.
Well, we assume the GT-R NISMO Special Edition will wear a six-figure price tag given the 2021 GT-R NISMO starts at $212,535 (and the plain-Jane 565-hp GT-R stickers for $115,335). Nevertheless, Nissan's still keeping mum on pricing information for the NISMO Special Edition, as well as how many it'll build. Smart money is on writing a check for well over $200,000 to snag one of these puppies. Good looks come at a cost. Right?