Following in the trainers-prints of the Mini Hardtop and Convertible, the Countryman crossover SUV is getting its own Britishification. The 2021 Mini Countryman has been refreshed with a new front fascia, upgraded interior, more features, and those all-important Union Jack-pattern LED taillights.

The distinctive rear lamps first appeared on the refreshed 2019 Mini Hardtop and Convertible. Apart from the taillights, the Countryman gets body-color bumpers front and rear, a subtly restyled grille, standard LED headlights, and new wheel designs.

See all 13 photos

Drivetrain options carry over, save for one sad omission. It appears the six-speed manual transmission is no longer an option on the Countryman. All front-wheel-drive models now come standard with Mini's seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and all-wheel-drive variants get a traditional eight-speed auto. A 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder making 134 horsepower continues to be the base engine. Move up to a Cooper S model to get a 2.0-liter turbo-four good for 189 horsepower, or skip straight to the John Cooper Works Countryman for a livelier 301-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter. Meanwhile, the plug-in-hybrid SE model returns with a turbo-three and electric motor combo rated at 224 horses.

More Videos Mini Cooper SE tows a 150-ton plane Tackling Khardung La in a Mini Cooper Convertible 1970 Ford F100 Highboy ICON Reformer: One Sweet Truck 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Pro Racers Take 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Shows Its Stuff on the Test Track Chiron Pur Sport - Dynamic Reveal Teaser - Instagram Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2022 GMC Hummer EV Electric Truck: Removable Roof Panels Teaser 2021 TLX Teaser Clip Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1:8-Scale Model Yes, This Is an *Inflatable* Scooter That Fits in a Bag Pro Racer's Take: 2020 BMW Z4 M40i